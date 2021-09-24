Expand / Collapse search
Miami
Published

Miami-Dade man connected to mass shooting outside banquet hall arrested

Three people were killed in the shooting, and 20 were injured

By Dejaris Holt | Fox News
22-year-old Devonta Barnes was arrested on Friday by police in connection to a mass shooting that took place at the El Mula Banquet Hall on May 30, according to a Fox News affiliate WSVN-TV.

Police say that they believe Barnes might have been the lookout for the mass shooting that killed three people and injured twenty. Two people, Desmond Owens and Clayton Dillard, both 26, died the night of the shooting. Shaniqua L. Peterson, 32, died four days later in the hospital due to her injuries.

MIAMI-DADE POLICE RELEASE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF ARMED SUSPECTS IN BANQUET HALL MASS SHOOTING

The Banquet Hall where the shooting took place has been closed ever since. The shooting was caught on surveillance video and was released by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Miami-Dade police release surveillance video of suspects in mass shooting Video

Barnes has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, along with 20 counts of attempted murder.

Major Jorge Aguilar of the Miami-Dade Police Department said that he had intelligence that indicates that the shooting took place because of a rivalry between two groups and the intended target was in the front of the establishment.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report

