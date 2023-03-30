Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Memphis shooting at Prive restaurant leaves 1 dead, at least 5 injured: report

Several Memphis police vehicles responded to the restaurant owned by rapper Yo Gotti's mother, Geraldine Sims

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
An overnight shooting at a restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee, has left multiple people injured and at least one person dead, according to a report.

Several Memphis police vehicles responded to the Prive restaurant at 6980 Winchester Road, where WMC Action News 5's Walter Murphy reported one person was found dead in the parking lot. At least five others were shot.

Photos taken at Cross Creek shopping center show a large police presence and caution tape wrapped around several areas. 

TYRE NICHOLS CASE: MEMPHIS JUDGE DELAYS RELEASE OF VIDEO AND RECORDS

A shooting at the Prive restaurant in Memphis left multiple people injured.

A shooting at the Prive restaurant in Memphis left multiple people injured. (Google Maps)

At least one of the victims appears to be a black adult male, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This story is developing.