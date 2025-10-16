Mayoral candidate vows to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Mayoral candidate vows to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

2. Dem governor in hot seat after whistleblower rips disturbing pattern

3. Diane Keaton's family reveals her cause of death

STRATEGIC GAMBIT – Trump signals new trust in Erdogan, raising concerns over Turkey’s ambitions in Gaza and beyond. Continue reading …

TOXIC TEXTS – Jay Jones’ ‘two bullets’ scandal over violent texts expected to dominate Virginia AG debate. Continue reading …

'YOU TELL ME' – Bernie Sanders clashes with town hall attendee over Schumer leadership during shutdown. Continue reading …

SPEAKER SHOCK – Hacker hijacks airport speakers, blasts anti-Trump and other political messages. Continue reading …

SKY SCUFFLE – Passenger allegedly assaults Alaska Airlines crew members, forces emergency landing at Boise Airport. Continue reading …

'SLAP IN THE FACE' – Dems hammered for declaring state of emergency over ICE enforcement. Continue reading …

'SLIPPERY SLOPE' – Bowser doesn't think it's legal for National Guard to 'police Americans on American soil'. Continue reading …

RIGHTS UNDER FIRE – NRA sues California over ban on Glock-style firearms: ‘Violates the Second Amendment.’ Continue reading …

JUSTICE COSTS – Virginia parents crush fundraising goal for trans locker room fight after judge ordered massive bond. Continue reading …

CANCEL VULTURES – Vance tells Dems outraged over young Republicans' leaked group chat to ‘grow up.’ Continue reading …

RAGE UNLEASHED – Kamala Harris says 'it's f----- up' what RFK Jr's HHS is doing to America. Continue reading …

GOING UP – Russ Vought expects number of federal firings to get 'much higher' as shutdown continues. Continue reading …

PEACEMAKER – Carville and co-host agree Trump ‘deserves some credit’ for peace deal predecessors like Biden 'failed to do'. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – MORNING GLORY: Voices to know in Israel as Middle East enters a post-peace deal world. Continue reading …

TED JENKIN – Should all 50 states eliminate income tax? Understanding the real trade-offs. Continue reading …

TASTY TOUCH – New viral coffee trend promises a richer taste without added sugar or cream. Continue reading …

'ADMITTEDLY UNUSUAL' – Teacher's 23-stab-wound death ruled suicide again despite expert claims of homicide. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on hometown harvests, top tales and remarkable marathon runs. Take the quiz here …

POWER PLAY – Trump repeats threat to move World Cup games away from Boston after mayor boasts current hosting rights. Continue reading …

WHEEL CRAZY – Airport rental car staff are caught violating safety rules. See video …

GLORIA ROMERO – California funding withheld for not enforcing English requirements for truck drivers. See video …

ELLIE COHANIM – Israel threatens military action against Hamas over possible peace deal violations. See video …

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for in-depth reporting on New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s controversial policies and rising popularity. Check it out ...



