Carville and co-host agree Trump ‘deserves some credit’ for peace deal predecessors like Biden 'failed to do'

Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, argued that he deserves due credit for negotiating a peace deal to stop the war in Gaza.

Trump has been praised by numerous public figures across the political spectrum after securing a peace deal between Hamas and Israel as all 20 living Israeli hostages were released from captivity.

On his Politics War Room Podcast, Carville agreed with the sentiment that Trump deserves some credit for this negotiation.

"Stopping this, bringing these hostages back. I don't know. You know, you can say, ‘Well, it may not last that long,’ but you know what? He did it, and I think he looks… A) He deserves some credit for it, they just do and should do it," Carville argued. "Look at all the credit that Jimmy Carter got for Camp David, that George H. W. Bush got when the Berlin Wall fell. They're having a legitimate, you know, kind of moment in the sun, and that's fine."

"And hopefully this thing will hold. We'll see. But I don't have any problem with saying that they did something which, as of now, other people failed to do," Carville added in the clip flagged by The Daily Caller.

Hunt agreed that this accomplishment highlights the differences between Trump and his predecessors, such as former President Joe Biden.

"Yeah, no, that's true," Hunt agreed, recalling how "we called on Biden to get tough with [Benjamin] Netanyahu and he wouldn't do it. I mean that really was a huge mistake because it's the only way to get anything done over there."

After arguing in favor of a two-state solution, Carville reiterated, "As of right now, hostages are home and the guns are silent. That's an accomplishment."

"It’s a good day, it’s a good week. I hope it lasts for a while," Hunt agreed.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.