Dem governor in hot seat after whistleblower rips disturbing sentencing pattern for illegal child rapists

A former Massachusetts shelter director-turned-whistleblower is calling the sentencing of yet another illegal alien for raping a child at a taxpayer-funded shelter further evidence of a "total government failure" in the sanctuary state.

Haitian illegal alien Cory Alvarez, 27, was found guilty of aggravated rape of a child at a migrant shelter in Rockland, Massachusetts, and sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison, according to NBC 10 Boston.

Alvarez was arrested by Rockland police in 2024 on suspicion of sexual assault on a 15-year-old female victim. Both Alvarez and the victim were living at a state-run shelter at a Comfort Inn.

Alvarez was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in August. According to the agency, he entered the country lawfully in 2023 but violated the terms of his admittance, meaning he was present in the country illegally.

In response, Fetherston, who ran a similar migrant shelter in Marlborough, Massachusetts, from 2023 to 2024, said Alvarez’s sentencing "exposes a much bigger problem."

"Call it what you will, but this is total government failure," he said. "You have documented cases now of these girls being assaulted in shelters run with taxpayer dollars. No one at the top, including Governor Maura Healey, is taking any of the responsibility."

Fetherston has previously blown the whistle on "rampant" sexual abuse of children taking place in the Massachusetts-run shelter system.

Speaking with Fox News Digital in February, he detailed the case of another Haitian illegal alien, Ronald Joseph, who raped and impregnated his own 14-year-old daughter at the Marlborough shelter. Fetherston said that when he and the authorities confronted Joseph about the rape, he became agitated and threatened him. Despite the gravity of the crime, Fetherston said he was instructed to order Joseph a ride to another state-run shelter.

Joseph was not arrested until months later. He has since been sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison for aggravated rape of a child.

Fetherston said that these two cases are not isolated but rather part of a larger disturbing pattern of child sexual abuse that has largely gone unpunished.

"The state didn't protect these children, and when you don't protect children, you have no moral authority to run these programs," he said, adding, "If you're not going to protect children, you shouldn’t be in office."

Earlier this year, a Healey spokesperson told the Boston Herald that the governor "inherited a disaster of a shelter system" and that Healey "is the one who took action to implement a length of stay limit, mandate criminal background checks, require residents to prove Massachusetts residency and lawful immigration status, and get families out of hotels."

Fetherston said that despite claims that shelter residents had all been vetted through criminal background checks, "not a single one of these people was vetted" and "nobody knows who they are."

"The governor opened up the doors wide open and didn't vet anybody, and that is on her," he said.

He also noted that "98 percent of the people that I was dealing with were really good people and they were just here to make a better life for themselves. But the 2% that weren't were some of the worst people I have ever seen."

He emphasized that "all of these shelters are paid for with taxpayer dollars."

"The taxpayers need to realize that essentially, and horribly, you're funding these rapes and assaults of little girls," he said, adding, "Nobody wants that."

In August, Healey ordered the closure of the state’s shelter system and made some of the residents eligible to receive at least $30,000 in state housing assistance over a two-year period.

Since then, Fetherston said that local police have told him there has been an uptick in auto accidents. He also said that school districts, especially in small-town communities, have been overwhelmed by the influx of foreign students.

"Where do you pull the money from? Do you pull money from police? Do you pull the money from fire? Do you not fix the roads that year? Because you do have to educate these children. So, I mean it has devastating effects on small communities."

Fox News Digital previously reported that Alvarez arrived in June under the parole process for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans (CHNV) instituted by the Biden administration. The policy was first announced for Venezuelans in October 2022, which allowed a limited number to fly directly into the U.S. as long as they had not entered illegally, had a sponsor in the U.S. already and passed certain checks.

Fox News Digital reached out to Healey’s office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.