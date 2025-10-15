Zohran Mamdani says NYC should uphold ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu if he visits city

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Democratic Socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani said the city should honor the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he were to visit the city.

"I’ve said that this is a city that believes international law, and this is a city that wants to uplift and uphold those beliefs," Mamdani told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on "The Story" on Wednesday.

MacCallum then challenged Mamdani, saying, "The United States doesn't stand by the International Criminal Court."

Mamdani acknowledged that the U.S. has not signed the treaty for the International Criminal Court.



"The Criminal Court, however, has issued a warrant for the arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu, as it has for Vladimir Putin," he continued. "I've said that I believe that we should uphold arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court and that we would… do so only in abiding with all of the laws in front of us."

Mamdani said he would not make a new law to ensure Netanyahu could be arrested.

MacCallum then asked Mamdani if he thinks NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch would allow him to arrest Netanyahu in the city.

Mamdani refused to answer the question, and when asked again, said: "I can tell you that I’m going to exhaust every legal option in front of me, not to make new laws to do so."

Netanyahu faces an ICC warrant tied to alleged war crimes in Gaza. The United States does not recognize the ICC.



The mayoral hopeful also notably refused to give President Donald Trump any credit during the interview concerning the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas secured last week.



"To any extent, credit or not, I think it's too early to do so, too early to say," said Mamdani. "But if it but if it proves to be something that is lasting, something that is durable, then I think that that's where you give credit."



Additionally, Mamdani did not respond to MacCallum's direct questioning on Hamas "lay[ing] down their arms" in Gaza.

"I don't really have opinions about the future of Hamas and Israel beyond the question of justice and safety and the fact that anything has to abide by international law, and that applies to Hamas, that applies to Israeli military, applies to anyone you could ask me about," Mamdani said.



Mamdani will debate Democrat Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa on Thursday night in the first head-to-head matchup of the campaign.