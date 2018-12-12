Expand / Collapse search
Massive haul of meth, cocaine, heroin seized at US-Mexico bridge

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Packages containing 320 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge on December 11.

Packages containing 320 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge on December 11. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A drug bust at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas earlier this week exposed nearly $7 million worth of narcotics at a cargo facility.

Border agents at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility were alerted to a commercial shipment of stone blocks on Monday. Officers with drug-sniffing dogs discovered packages of narcotics hidden within the shipment.

The bridge crosses the Rio Grande, connecting Texas with Mexico.

Officials said they seized 35 packages believed to be methamphetamine weighing 320 pounds, seven packages believed to be cocaine weighing almost 40 pounds and two packages believed to be heroin weighing around seven pounds.

IS BORDER WALL BATTLE WORTH SHUTTING DOWN THE GOVERNMENT?

The total street value is estimated at $6,998,000, border officials said.

The drugs and the trailer they were in were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations agents.

