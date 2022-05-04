Maryland police identify suspects squatting in woman's apartment while she was on vacation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maryland police have identified the two suspects who were filmed squatting inside a Greenbelt woman's apartment while she was on vacation.

Police said they received valuable tips that have helped identify the suspects. No arrests have yet been made, and the authorities are keeping the suspects unnamed until the investigation is complete.

Police have still not been able to locate the victim's belongings. The stolen property amounts to more than $49,000, police said.

The victim returned home from vacation April 5 to discover her front door damaged and her possessions cleared out of the apartment. Next, she found a couple lying on her bed together.

"[The resident] located two suspects, a black male adult and a white female adult lying on one bed, the only piece of furniture still in the home," Greenbelt police said .

"Not only were they in my home, but everything in my home was gone except for my bed because he details how he loved my bed so much," the victim told Fox 5 DC . "And I’m like who are you? And he says my name. He’s like you didn’t pay your rent. I’m like what are you talking about? I paid my rent."

As the panicked resident began to ask how they got in and what they wanted, the suspects told her they "took all of their property." According to police, they then "became aggressive with the victims before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction."