Man charged with murder of Maine girl in 1980 gets no bail

A Maine sex offender charged last week with killing a 16-year-old girl nearly 36 years ago has been ordered held without bail.

Philip Scott Fournier was arraigned Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor on a murder charge. He didn't enter a plea.

State police say Fournier killed Joyce McLain, of East Millinocket, in August 1980. She disappeared while jogging, and her body was found two days later behind a school.

Fournier was identified as a person of interest in Joyce's death when he was sentenced in 2009 to 6½ years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors say the 55-year-old Fournier changed his story so many times over the years that it made it difficult to bring charges against him in Joyce's killing.