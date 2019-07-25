Expand / Collapse search
Man charged with bank robbery after first making 911 report

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Kansas man with a history of making phony 911 emergency calls was charged Wednesday with reporting a bank robbery, then committing the crime hours later.

Jeremy Vos, 20, now faces a federal bank robbery charge. Wichita police said Vos phoned in the report on Tuesday before handing an Intrust Bank teller a note saying he was armed and demanding cash.

Twenty-year-old Jeremy Vos, who was charged Wednesday with bank robbery. (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Vos was allegedly given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled. Detectives received information about his location and arrested him, a police statement said.

Vos had been on probation since September 2017 for lying about other purported emergencies, The Wichita Eagle reported.

He allegedly phoned 911 several times in 2016 and 2017 to report building and house fires, traffic crashes with people pinned in vehicles, an armed robbery and other events that never happened.

He is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail, according to jail logs.