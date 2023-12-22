Expand / Collapse search
Maine

Maine authorities thought confronting Robert Card would inflame situation in weeks before shooting: video

Robert Card was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Adam Sabes
A law enforcement officer in Maine declined to take action against the individual who would go on to kill 18 people because of fears that it would only inflame the situation, newly released dashcam video shows.

Robert Card carried out a deadly rampage at the Schemengees Bar and Grille and Just In Time bowling alley in Lewiston that killed 18 people and wounded 13 other victims on Oct. 25.

Dashcam video obtained by the Portland Press Herald contains footage showing a Sept. 16 interaction between Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Sgt. Aaron Skolfield and Army Reserve Capt. Jeremy Reamer.

Skolfield was following up with Reamer about some of Card's behavior, which included a threat to "shoot up" an Army reserve center in Saco, Maine. According to the report, the sheriff's office responded to that report by going to Card's residence for a "welfare check" and shortly staking out the Army reserve center.

Dashcam video of Robert Card's dads house

This still image from Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office shows dash camera video from Sept. 16, 2023 as police approach Robert Card's father's house. Police feared confronting the Army reservist prior to the worst mass shooting in state history would "throw a stick of dynamite on a pool of gas," according to footage released by law enforcement. The videos were released to the Portland Press Herald and then sent to The Associated Press on Friday, Dec. 22.  (Sagadahog County Sheriff's office/Portland Press Herald via AP)

"The only thing I would ask is if you could just document it," Reamer said. "Just say, ’He was there, he was uncooperative. But we confirmed that he was alive and breathing.' And then we can go from there. That’s, from my end here, all we’re really looking for."

Skolfield mentioned the state's yellow flag law, something that can be used to remove guns from people who are possibly dangerous.

Schemengees Bar & Grill

A make-shift memorial sits outside Schemengees Bar & Grill, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, Lewiston, Maine. President Joe Biden is heading to Lewiston to mourn with the community after 18 people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in state history.  (AP Photo/Matt York)

"So that, obviously, is a hurdle we have to deal with. But at the same time, we don’t want to throw a stick of dynamite on a pool of gas, either — make things worse," Skolfield said.

Rain soaked memorials for those who died sit along the roadside by Schemengees Bar & Grille Oct. 30, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. An independent commission investigating the mass shooting that killed 18 people in Maine last month moved Nov. 20, 2023, to seek subpoena power so it can obtain the military service records of the shooter. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

"I’m a cop myself," Reamer responded. "Obviously, I don’t want you guys to get hurt or do anything that would put you guys in a compromising position."

Auburn City Councilor Leroy Walker Sr., father to Joseph Walker, who was killed in the shooting, was taken back by the interaction.

Robert Card is pictured

Robert Card, the suspect in Wednesday’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.  (Maine Department of Public Safety)

"I would like to know what we train these people to do. Is it just to deliver mail? Or stop innocent people that may be driving 11 miles (per hour) over the speed limit?" Walker said, adding that the video made him "sick."

Card was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound near a dumpster at a recycling plant in Libson Falls, Maine, where he once worked, on Oct. 27.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.