Los Angeles
Published

LA mountain biker dangles from side of cliff, is rescued by helicopter

Biker was riding along the Mount Wilson Toll Road in Los Angeles

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
A mountain biker held on for dear life as he dangled over the side of a cliff before being rescued by Los Angeles County Sheriffs.

The biker was riding along the Mount Wilson Toll Road and ended up going over the side of the road.

His friends called for help, bringing the L.A. County Sheriffs to the scene: a deputy arrived along with the department’s rescue helicopter, Rescue Five, to find the biker in a "really, really bad spot," according to a report.

Mt bike rider falls over the side, dangles from side of cliff, Mt Wilson Toll Road, Angeles Forest. #LASD Air Rescue 5 inserts LASD SEB Tactical Medics nearby to rappel on rope down to victim. They secure victim and are hoisted in aircraft and flown to safety.

"He couldn’t move," Paramedic Dan Aleman told KNX Newsradio. "He was literally stuck while he was down there."

"They had thrown him like…a small rope, it was real thin and somehow he was able to attach it to his ankle and they used that to keep him from sliding," he explained.

Mt bike rider falls over the side, dangles from side of cliff, Mt Wilson Toll Road, Angeles Forest. #LASD Air Rescue 5 inserts LASD SEB Tactical Medics nearby to rappel on rope down to victim. They secure victim and are hoisted in aircraft and flown to safety.

Aleman rappelled down the cliff while the biker’s friends held his rope. He was able to bring the biker back up safely.

The unidentified biker was taken into the helicopter and treated by a tactical medical team.

Rescue Five took photos of the dramatic rescue, showing the biker before the team intervened, as well as Aleman lifting the biker to safety.  

No serious injuries were reported, according to NBC LA.

