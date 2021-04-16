LA mountain biker dangles from side of cliff, is rescued by helicopter

A mountain biker held on for dear life as he dangled over the side of a cliff before being rescued by Los Angeles County Sheriffs.

The biker was riding along the Mount Wilson Toll Road and ended up going over the side of the road.

His friends called for help, bringing the L.A. County Sheriffs to the scene: a deputy arrived along with the department’s rescue helicopter, Rescue Five, to find the biker in a "really, really bad spot," according to a report.

"He couldn’t move," Paramedic Dan Aleman told KNX Newsradio. "He was literally stuck while he was down there."

"They had thrown him like…a small rope, it was real thin and somehow he was able to attach it to his ankle and they used that to keep him from sliding," he explained.

Aleman rappelled down the cliff while the biker’s friends held his rope. He was able to bring the biker back up safely.

The unidentified biker was taken into the helicopter and treated by a tactical medical team.

Rescue Five took photos of the dramatic rescue, showing the biker before the team intervened, as well as Aleman lifting the biker to safety.

No serious injuries were reported, according to NBC LA.