Los Angeles

Los Angeles-area authorities investigating human legs found on shoreline

More remains were found Thursday after a human leg was found on Wednesday

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Authorities in Southern California found additional human remains Thursday, a day after a human leg was found on a shoreline near where a capsized vessel with two fishermen washed up earlier this week.

Officers with the Palos Verdes Estates Police Department responded to a call around 8:20 a.m. on Christmas Day when someone spotted the appendage, Fox Los Angeles reported. 

On Thursday, authorities found a second human leg and a femur, the Los Angeles Times reported. 

Palos Verdes shoreline

A resident walks next to an area where land upheaval has lifted bentonite from below the ocean becoming a rocky coastline due to the ongoing landslide in the Portuguese Bend Beach Club neighborhood in Palos Verdes on June 21, 2024.  (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The remains have not been identified. Palos Verdes Estates Police Capt. Aaron Belda told the newspaper that the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office will try to identify the remains that were found and determine if they are connected to the capsized boat incident that occurred Dec. 23.

The  two men went fishing aboard a small boat Monday afternoon and were reported missing the following day. 

Their boat was found overturned near a rocky shoreline in Palos Verdes Estates, the U.S. Coast Guard said. A Coast Guard search was conducted Christmas Eve but was suspended on Wednesday because of dangerous conditions, the Times reported. 

Last month, a human skull and bones washed ashore in the same area where the most recent remains were found. Belda said it’s unclear if the femur recently found is connected to that case, according to the Times. 

