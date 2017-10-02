Locally severe storms to slice across central US into Monday night

Storms from Monday afternoon into Monday night will carry some risk to lives and property in parts of the northern and central Plains and Upper Midwest.

While widespread severe thunderstorms are not likely, storms will still pack a punch and can become severe at the local level.

The storms will erupt along a push of much cooler air over the north-central United States, according to AccuWeather Lead Storm Warning Meteorologist Eddie Walker.





"The main threats from the storms will be large hail, wind gusts to 65 mph and torrential rainfall," Walker said.

The first storms will extend from western Kansas through central Nebraska.

The hail will be large enough and the wind strong enough to damage property and threaten livestock in some cases.

Enough rain can fall at a fast enough pace to cause localized flash and urban flooding.

"A few tornadoes cannot be ruled out during this event," Walker said.

The most likely time for a tornado to be spawned will be from 4 to 8 p.m. local time.





"After dark, the storms will extend farther north and reach into part of eastern South Dakota and western Minnesota," Walker said.

"During Monday night, storms that occur will still carry the risk of 65-mph wind gusts, flash flooding and hail."

As cooler air spreads over the region, the risk of severe weather will cease on Tuesday.

While a few locally strong storms may erupt from the southern Plains to the western Great Lakes region on Tuesday, the risk of severe weather will be significantly lower, when compared to Monday.

