LIVE UPDATES: Florida rescuers continue search in rubble of collapsed condo building; 4 victims identified

Rescuers in Florida found another body in the rubble of a partially collapsed condo building near Miami Beach on Saturday, raising the death toll to five.

The Champlain Towers in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed early Thursday morning

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the heightened toll at an evening news briefing, saying the identification of three bodies had dropped the number of unaccounted for down to 156. She said crews also discovered other unspecified human remains.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said later Saturday that four of the five deceased people had been identified, along with the apartments where they were at the moment of the collapse. One of them was the mother of a boy who was rescued the morning the building toppled, another couple in their late 70s and early 80s and a 54-year-old man.

Cava said the rescuers' priority continued to be "saving as many lives as we can," heading into the third full day since the collapse early Thursday.

