Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update December 8, 2015

Life sentence for man who pushed wife to her death off cliff

By | Associated Press

DENVER – A Denver man convicted of pushing his wife to her death from a cliff in Rocky Mountain National Park has been sentenced to life in prison.

U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson on Tuesday imposed the mandatory sentence against 59-year-old Harold Henthorn, who was convicted of murder.

Henthorn's second wife, Toni Henthorn, plummeted 130 feet in a remote, rocky area of the park in September 2012. Harold Henthorn had taken her there to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

Prosecutors say he wanted to collect $4.7 million in life insurance policies she didn't know existed.

Authorities continue to investigate the death of Henthorn's first wife, who was crushed when a car slipped off a jack while they were changing a flat tire in 1995. Harold Henthorn hasn't been charged in that death.