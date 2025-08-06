Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Massachusetts

'Larger than life' shipwreck explorer dies during deep-sea diving expedition

Joe Mazraani, 48, co-owned Atlantic Wreck Salvage and worked as criminal defense lawyer

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A dive boat captain and shipwreck explorer died last week during a deep-sea diving expedition off the coast of Massachusetts, his dive company said Friday.

Joe Mazraani, 48, was diving about 200 miles offshore on the eastern edge of Georges Bank to explore a shipwreck his team called the Big Engine Steamer when he died on July 29, Atlantic Wreck Salvage said in a statement on Facebook. 

There was no reason to suspect diver error or equipment failure, the company said, noting that all indications pointed to a medical emergency. The company said a full investigation into Mazraani’s death was ongoing.

"Joe Mazraani was larger than life," his wife and business partner, Jennifer Sellitti, wrote. "He was kind, compassionate, and generous. A mentor and a student, a friend, brother, son, and partner. Whether motoring aboard D/V Tenacious, diving into deep and dangerous water, or defending his clients in court, Joe demanded the best of everyone around him. Sometimes he demanded it grumpily—but he always demanded by example."

EXPLOSIVE NEW REPORT BLAMES OCEANGATE AND ITS CEO FOR 'PREVENTABLE' TITAN SUB DISASTER

Joe Mazraani standing on a boat out on the open sea

Joe Mazraani, 48, was described as "larger-than-life" with a love of exploration. He was also a criminal defense attorney who recently secured the release of a man wrongfully convicted of murder. (D/V Tenacious/Facebook)

Sellitti, a prominent public defender in New Jersey, also co-owned Atlantic Wreck Salvage with Mazraani, who was also a criminal defense attorney.

"I loved Joe fiercely, and he loved me back just the same," Sellitti wrote. "We were partners in everything—especially this."

Joe Mazraani and his wife Jennifer Selliti

Joe Mazraani and his wife, Jennifer Selliti, co-owned Atlantic Wreck Salvage. (Jennifer Sellitti/Facebook)

Mazraani was born in Lebanon and immigrated to the U.S. at 15 years old, according to his company’s website. He became a certified diver in the mid-1990s, "diving sunken wrecks off the Northeast U.S. coast and instantly developed an obsession with exploring the sunken hulks that litter the approaches to New York Harbor," his bio reads.

He also led diving expeditions to the Italian liner SS Andrea Doria, and has dived the wrecks of HMHS Britannic – sister ship of the Titanic – and RMS Lusitania, according to the website.

YOUNG CREWMEMBER MURDERED ABOARD LUXURY SUPERYACHT IN PARADISE DESTINATION

As a defense attorney, Mazraani helped free Timothy Puskas in 2024 after Puskas had been wrongfully convicted of murder in the death of 22-year-old former Rutgers student William McCaw. Puskas had served 10 years of a 40-year sentence when Mazraani secured his exoneration.

The New Jersey Office of the Public Defender posted a statement online in remembrance of Mazraani. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Joe was larger than life: fearless, kind, and deeply committed to justice," the statement said. "Our hearts are with the Public Defender and his loved ones."