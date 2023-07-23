Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

Kentucky woman accused of embezzling from employer after using stolen identity to get hired: police

Antoinette Weston allegedly applied for a job under a stolen identity on June 14

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A Kentucky woman was arrested for allegedly stealing from her employer under a stolen identity, police say.

Paducah resident Antoinette Weston, 35, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon. She was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, along with theft of identity of another without consent.

Weston was also charged with theft by unlawful taking in excess of $1,000.

"A Paducah woman was arrested at her home Wednesday after she used another woman’s identity to obtain employment at a local firm, then fraudulently cashed checks from that firm," the Paducah Police Department announced in a Facebook post.

Antoinette Weston mugshot

Paducah resident Antoinette Weston, 35, was charged with theft of identity of another without consent, among other crimes. (Paducah Police Department)

Police say that Weston used a forged Kentucky operator’s license when she applied for a job at a law firm on June 14. The ID had Weston's picture but contained another woman's personal information.

The employer became suspicious when they discovered that two of their checks were fraudulently cashed at a local bank.

"The investigation revealed Weston and a man cashed the two checks," police said in their press release.

Paducah Police Department exteriors

The Paducah Police Department said Weston used a forged Kentucky operator’s license when she applied for a job at a law firm on June 14.  (Google Maps)

"The woman whose identity was used to gain employment does not know Weston and has no ties to the Paducah area," the statement added.

McCracken County Regional Jail exteriors

Weston was transported to McCracken County Regional Jail after her arrest. (Google Maps)

Weston was transported to McCracken County Regional Jail after her arrest. Police said she may be charged with more offenses in the future.