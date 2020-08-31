Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Kentucky block party shooting wounds 5 including teen girl, police say

The victims of the Madisonville shooting included a 14-year-old girl and 43-year-old woman

Associated Press
Five people, including a teenager, were hospitalized for gunshot wounds they suffered during a block party Sunday in Kentucky, authorities said.

Two people had fired gunshots during the gathering where nearly 100 people were in attendance on early Sunday morning in Madisonville, the Madisonville Police Department said in a news release. It is not clear who fired the gunshots, police said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the five injured individuals.

Two victims, a 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl, were transported to a hospital by helicopter. The woman remains in serious condition, police said. Three others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact their office.

Madisonville is in western Kentucky, about 137 miles southwest of Louisville.

