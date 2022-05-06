Kansas finds 71-year-old time capsule inside courthouse: Here's what’s inside

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials in Kansas have revealed this week the findings inside a time capsule that was discovered during recent demolition of the old Johnson County Courthouse building in Olathe, just outside of Kansas City.

The copper box, which was X-rayed at a local art museum before being opened with a crowbar, was determined to have been placed inside a wall at the former courthouse on May 7, 1951, according to Fox4KC.

"There were indications in newspaper stories written at the time that they had put a time capsule in, but I think until they started taking the building apart is when they discovered that, ‘Oh yes, there was a time capsule here,’" said Anne Jones, curator of collections at the Johnson County Museum.

Inside the box, museum staff found a program from the Olathe rodeo, a 1950 local phone directory book, photos of construction of the former courthouse and 36 sealed envelopes from various towns, residents and the court, Fox4KC reports.

They also found a program from a model airplane meet held at the former Naval Air Station in Olathe and a trial docket dating May 5, 1951, the station adds.

"There is a written communication from John Anderson Jr., who was county attorney at that time and went on to become the 36th governor of the state of Kansas," Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Ed Eilert told Fox4KC.

County workers reportedly are trying to preserve the documents before putting them on display for the public.