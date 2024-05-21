Judge could make game-changing decision in Trump trial and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

NY V TRUMP – Judge to consider defense motion to dismiss after prosecution rests case. Continue reading …

DARK SCRAPBOOK – Rex Heuermann’s family kept gruesome piece of evidence, source says. Continue reading …

ACROSS THE AISLE – Bill Maher, Gutfeld clash over Trump on Fox News: 'We agree on some things' but not ‘the most important thing.’ Continue reading …

ON THE WAY OUT? – Ben Affleck skips Jennifer Lopez premiere after launching Hollywood love tour amid split rumors. Continue reading …

'TUMBLE-READY' – Man on the run from police for 2 months found hiding in clothes dryer. Continue reading …





POLITICS

WAR CHEST – 2024 showdown: Trump tops Biden in April campaign cash dash. Continue reading …

TAKING ACTION – Biden wants to speed up backlog of migrant asylum seekers in blue cities as Dem pressure builds. Continue reading …

PRIMARY SHOWDOWNS – Embattled Trump prosecutor fights to keep job as Georgia among five states holding elections Tuesday. Continue reading …

BETTING ON THE BORDER – Sen. Joe Manchin tells GOP colleagues: ‘When you get a chance to secure the border, take it.’ Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

LEFT SPEECHLESS – Michael Cohen's admitted theft from Trump Organization stuns MSNBC, CNN hosts. Continue reading …

'IRRELEVANT' – MSNBC host defends Michael Cohen after bombshell stealing admission: He 'thought he deserved' that money. Continue reading …

'JUST A THIEF' – MSNBC legal analyst calls Cohen 'opportunistic thief' after admission of stealing thousands from Trump Org. Continue reading …

'DOGMATIC BOX' – Pope Francis suggests being 'conservative' is a 'suicidal attitude' in rare interview. Continue reading …







OPINION

SEN. MARCO RUBIO – Biden’s open border lets ISIS walk right into US. Continue reading …

GREGG JARRETT – Michael Cohen, DA Bragg's star witness, offers surprise that could sink prosecution's plans. Continue reading …







PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The credibility of Michael Cohen is cooked. Continue reading ...

JESSE WATTERS – Trump just became a victim. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – This is not justice. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Bill Maher is right, judging the past against the present is pointless and lazy. Continue reading ...

IN OTHER NEWS

FIT IN FLAVORTOWN – Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri hits back at misconception he's unhealthy: ‘You don’t know what you’re talking about.’ Continue reading …

MASSIVE BRAWL – Video shows wild riot breaks out at skating rink after party is canceled. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your command of state birds, state songs, pop stars and politics. Continue reading …

WARM RECEPTION – City in Florida considered America's best spot to live: Where do other cities stack up? Continue reading …

TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: Family stunned as cougar comes within just feet of their home. See video …











WATCH

ERIC TRUMP – Trump is ‘mopping the floor’ with Biden: See video …

ALINA HABBA – This is a Biden show trial. See video …













FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…









THE LAST WORD

"It only took 19 days, but we finally have the first crime of the Trump trials. Michael Cohen, not only a liar – today we found out he's a thief. Alvin Bragg's star witness in another gruesome day of cross-examination, confessed to larceny, admitting he stole $60,000 from his old boss."

– JESSE WATTERS

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.