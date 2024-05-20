Bill Maher, Gutfeld clash over Trump on Fox News: 'We agree on some things' but not 'the most important thing'

"Gutfeld!" host Greg Gutfeld and "Real Time" host Bill Maher had a combative exchange about former President Trump, specifically over whether the presumptive Republican nominee would concede the upcoming election if he lost.

Maher agreed with the thesis of Gutfeld's opening monologue Monday about the importance of conversations with those across the aisle and pointed out that while he and Gutfeld "agree on some things," they aren't "exactly aligned on the most important thing."

"Trump is someone who does not concede elections. It's the most important thing," Maher said on "Gutfeld!" on Fox News. "You don't seem to see it that way. That's the most important thing that's going on in this country. He didn't concede the last election. He's not going to concede this election."

"You don't know that!" Gutfeld interjected. "You don't see into the future, Bill."

"Yeah, I did," Maher shot back. "Because I was the only one who was talking about that way back when. And everybody said, ‘Oh, you smoke too much pot.’ Turned out I smoked just the right amount."

BILL MAHER REVIVES PUSH TO REMOVE BIDEN FROM TICKET: ONLY DEBATING TRUMP BECAUSE HE ‘KNOWS HE’S LOSING'

Maher was referencing his outspoken prediction that then-President Trump would refuse to leave office willingly, long before Trump refused to accept the results of the 2020 election.

"Can you really picture this guy going, ‘You know what, I lost. That’s it,'" Maher asked.

"He did- he left!" Gutfeld responded.

"He left because he had to leave," Maher doubled down.

BILL MAHER DEFENDS HARRIS BUTKER AMID SPEECH UPROAR: ‘I DON'T SEE WHAT THE BIG CRIME IS'

"Yes, but that's how it works," Gutfeld said. "Do you think he's gonna, like, board up the White House, pull a 'Straw Dogs' with Dustin Hoffman?"

"Well, last time, he thought other Republicans would back him up," Maher responded. "When he called that guy in Georgia and said I need 11,000 votes, I want you to find-"

"He said ‘find,’ he didn't say ‘create,’" Gutfeld stressed.

"Well, that's the same thing," Maher pushed back, to which Gutfeld replied "No, it's not."

Maher, who is out with his new book "What This Comedian Said Will Shock You," later told Gutfeld it's "bothering" him that Trump appears to be winning the 2024 election because "he's an insurrectionist who doesn't believe in democracy" and "he's also insane and a criminal."

BILL MAHER UNLEASHES ON STORMY DANIELS' TESTIMONY IN TRUMP TRIAL: ‘SHE’S A BAD WITNESS!'

However, the liberal comedian did make a concession about Trump's youthfulness in comparison to President Biden after Gutfeld showed a clip of Trump joking around with the crowd at a recent campaign event.

"But I gotta say what works for him like when you use the clip you just showed. I mean look, he's almost the same age as Biden. But Biden presents as old. Ancient. That does not look old. He does not present as old," Maher said. "He's like [the rock band] KISS. He puts on the wig and the face paint, and it's 1976 all over again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The HBO host wrapped up his comments by saying while he and Gutfeld "can't pretend that these disagreements aren't profound," "we can also be friends."

"I can't hate you. I've said it a billion times. You can hate Trump, you can't hate all the people who like him. It's half the country," Maher said. "I'm certainly not blind to Donald Trump's fault. I get it why people choose to vote for him. You know, somebody who's conservative once said to me 'What you don't get, you liberals don't get about Trump is that we don't like it either. We just see him as a bulwark against the nonsense on the left.' And I understand that because there is a lot of nonsense on the left and that's in my book, too."