LAURA INGRAHAM: The credibility of Michael Cohen is cooked

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to star witness Michael Cohen’s admission of stealing from the Trump Organization Monday on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Cohen lies. Biden lies . That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now consider what the jurors who've had to sit there in Manhattan in that courtroom for four weeks have likely learned about the prosecution's star witness.

He's a convicted perjurer and a tax evader. He secretly tapes and doesn't get permission from his clients. He lied on the stand about the reason he had a call with Trump security and now, on top of all of that, he's admitted that he is a thief.

