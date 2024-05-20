Expand / Collapse search
LAURA INGRAHAM: The credibility of Michael Cohen is cooked

Michael Cohen is a convicted perjurer and a tax evader and admitted thief, Ingraham says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Fox News host Laura Ingraham shreds Michael Cohen's admission to theft and Judge Merchan's handling of NY v. Trump on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to star witness Michael Cohen’s admission of stealing from the Trump Organization Monday on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Cohen lies. Biden lies. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now consider what the jurors who've had to sit there in Manhattan in that courtroom for four weeks have likely learned about the prosecution's star witness.  

MSNBC HOST DEFENDS MICHAEL COHEN AFTER BOMBSHELL STEALING ADMISSION: HE 'THOUGHT HE DESERVED' THAT MONEY 

He's a convicted perjurer and a tax evader. He secretly tapes and doesn't get permission from his clients. He lied on the stand about the reason he had a call with Trump security and now, on top of all of that, he's admitted that he is a thief. 

Yeah, the "fixer" inflated a contractor's invoice to the Trump Organization from $20K to $50K and pocketed the difference. Now, I was wondering when we were going to start hearing evidence of an actual crime at this trial and today was it. Now, any legal expert worth his or her salt would, at this point, know that the credibility of Michael Cohen is cooked.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.