Sean Hannity: This is not justice

Fox News host Sean Hannity sounds off on the NY v. Trump case after former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen admitted to stealing from the Trump organization. He also calls out the judge for limiting former Michael Cohen legal adviser Robert Costello's testimony.

MSNBC LEGAL ANALYST CALLS COHEN 'OPPORTUNISTIC THIEF' AFTER ADMISSION OF STEALING THOUSANDS FROM TRUMP ORG

SEAN HANNITY: There's Eric Trump, who will join us in a minute. He was in the courtroom today. His his quote. Now, the judge's treatment of Bob Costello is truly disgraceful. He would not allow him to tell his story, the same story that he told Congress, as he knows it will be devastating and end this sham trial. This is not justice. He's correct. Merchan, let Stormy Daniels testify about ghosts, x-rated stories that were immaterial, irrelevant to the case. But the moment Robert Costello begins to testify about his interactions with Michael Cohen, their star witness, and impeach his testimony. As in regard to the NDA and him saying over and over again, that in fact, he did it on his own.

Well, Judge Juan Merchan sought to limit Costello's testimony, ultimately even threatened to kick him out of court. Judge Merchan also put strict limitations on another witness that is going to be used by the defense Bradley Smith, former FEC commissioner and an expert on federal election crimes. Now, keep in mind a critical part of the prosecution's case against Donald Trump. It is nebulous. This is a novel federal election crime theory. He was never charged in any way, shape or form. Not even identified. But Merchan is prohibiting Bradley Smith from testifying in full in a court of law based on the legal statute in the law. Is it's not banana republic kangaroo court stuff. But it's obvious what the judge is doing.