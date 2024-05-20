Michael Cohen's admitted theft from Trump Organization stuns MSNBC, CNN hosts

CNN and MSNBC hosts and guests were stunned by the revelations that ex-Trump fixer Michael Cohen stole money from the Trump Organization.

Cohen testified Monday during cross-examination in New York's case against former President Trump that he stole $60,000 from the Trump Organization, a revelation the prosecution failed to make clear during its questioning last week.

"It’s fascinating stuff," CNN's Jake Tapper said. "I have to say, I’m still kind of reeling from the revelation that Michael Cohen stole money from the Trump Organization and that wasn’t, at least to my knowledge, that the prosecution didn’t get that out earlier."

"Because it’s not as though the prosecution is going to be helped by further evidence that Michael Cohen is a shady character," he added. "I’ll get to the newest stuff in a second, but, like, I mean, what’s this? What’s your reaction to that news? Because that was just kind of stunning"

Co-anchor Laura Coates said she was "shocked" the news came out for the first time during the third day of Cohen's cross-examination and that the prosecution didn't get in front of it because "it goes to the heart of the actual case."

"It’s not just about establishing him as a liar," Coates said. "They’ve done that. The prosecution front did that. We knew that he has convictions. But going to the heart of what you were telling your employer about, what money you were owed and the extent of it. We’re talking about $420,000–"

"This isn’t like 15 bucks–," Tapper cut in.

"Not 15 bucks," she agreed. "We’ve known about what the breakdown of the money is $130,000 to [Stormy] Daniels and her attorney, you’ve got $50,000, that’s RedFinch."

"This is important here," Coates continued. "This was mentioned today that he only gave RedFinch $20,000, and he handed it to them in a brown paper bag by the way."

Elie Honig, CNN's senior legal analyst, said Cohen's theft is a "more serious crime" than falsifying business records. Former President Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business records regarding payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, Playboy's Karen McDougal and a Trump Tower doorman to allegedly hide damaging information from the public ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

"The fact that he was ever charged with larceny is important because stealing $60,000 through fraud, which would be larceny in New York State, is more serious of a crime than falsifying business records," he said.

People over at MSNBC were also shocked.

"Certainly a big exchange there, I have to say. A momentous exchange between Michael Cohen and [defense attorney] Todd Blanche where Michael Cohen says yes, I, in fact, stole from the Trump organization," said MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian.

MSNBC legal guest Bernarda Villalona agreed.

"Going at his credibility is important because if the jury finds that he lied about a material fact — and this is in the jury instruction that the jury is going to hear and have to abide by — they can disregard his entire testimony," Villalona said. "If they disregard his entire testimony, you miss that link."