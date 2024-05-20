JESSE WATTERS: Trump just became a victim

Jesse Watters discusses Michael Cohen admitting he stole money from the Trump Organization because his bonus was not high enough on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

NY V TRUMP: MICHAEL COHEN ADMITS TO STEALING TENS OF THOUSANDS FROM FORMER PRESIDENT'S BUSINESS

JESSE WATTERS: It only took 19 days, but we finally have a crime in the Trump trial. Michael Cohen, not only a liar – today we found out he's a thief.

Alvin Bragg's star witness in another gruesome day of cross-examination, confessed to larceny, admitting he stole $60,000 from his old boss. Quote: "You stole from the Trump Organization, correct?" With Cohen responding with a "yes, sir." As former President Donald Trump stared on, shaking his head, even CNN heads were shaking.

What do you think Bragg's doing? Trump's in a conspiracy with a guy stealing his money. Trump just became a victim. That's how the jury sees it. Michael Cohen falsified invoices to the Trump Organization, stiffed contractors, pocketed the difference, and paid the contractors 20 grand in cash in a brown paper bag. MSNBC couldn't believe it.

When asked why he stole from Trump, Cohen said he was angry that his bonus wasn't bigger and considered taking the money almost like self-help. Cohen saw Trump's cash as free samples, pieces of cheese with toothpicks at them in the supermarket where he could just help himself. But MSNBC redefined the word "stealing" – "rebalancing" the bonus you think you deserve.