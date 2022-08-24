Biden's expected student loan cancellation, unvaccinated Navy sailors stuck in limbo and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

COSTLY CANCELLATION - Biden to reportedly launch student loan forgiveness plan that would saddle taxpayers with major bill. Continue reading …

‘DEPLORABLE’ CONDITIONS - Unvaccinated Navy sailors stuck in gruesome limbo. Continue reading …

CREDIBILITY CRISIS - CNN, MSNBC raise eyebrows with their choice of expert on Mar-a-Lago raid. Continue reading …

‘GREAT CANDIDATES!’ - Trump celebrates ‘ALL WINS’ after sarcastically endorsing Democrats. Continue reading …

‘IT’S DEJA VU' - Why Democrats have a good chance of winning the Mar-a-Lago midterms. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

DASHCAM VIDEO RELEASED - Five key moments from the Paul Pelosi DUI footage. Continue reading …

FIRING BACK - Senate GOP election arm defends Rick Scott's anniversary trip to Italy days after he slammed Biden's vacation. Continue reading …

‘DEMOCRACY’S COLLAPSE’ - Democrats don't 'care' about democracy as 'voting issue': Politico magazine. Continue reading …

FLORIDA'S ‘FURIOUS’ VOTERS - Rep. Mike Waltz issues warning over FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago. Continue reading …





MEDIA

‘REALLY HARSH’ - School district official invokes Adolf Hitler in defense of ‘pornography’ book challenged by mom. Continue reading …

CRUSHING IT - Fox News tops CNN, MSNBC viewership as ‘The Five’ averages 3.4 million. Continue reading …

'SILLY, SILLY STORY' - NYC Mayor Eric Adams slams NY Times report on his lavish, perhaps unethical, party lifestyle. Continue reading …

‘HE’S TERRIBLE’ - MSNBC analyst rips Ron DeSantis over 'rampant bigotry' and 'homophobia.' Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Fox News host reacts to Paul Pelosi's DUI arrest footage: This paints a 'dark picture.' Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - Carjacking is the clearest possible sign that your civilization is falling apart. Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - There was no legal basis for this unprecedented warrant for Trump raid. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Fetterman and Ryan are pretending to be populists to hold off Oz and Vance. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

CONTROVERSIAL POLICY - How a UN diplomat was able to dodge NYC rape charges. Continue reading …

‘IT’S EVERYWHERE’ - Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, talks California’s homeless crisis. Continue reading …

WRESTLING JUGGERNAUT - Rey Mysterio talked to Fox News Digital about his path to the WWE fame. Continue reading …

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SCAMS - College students beware of potential scheming swindlers. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"The Democrats are so convinced that the populists can win that they nominated John "Uncle Fester-man" and Tim Ryan, their Senate candidates in Pennsylvania and Ohio who are both pretending to be populists in an effort to hold off Oz and Vance, who are actual populists."

- LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.