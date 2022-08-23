Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Jesse Watters reacts to Paul Pelosi's DUI arrest footage: This paints a 'dark picture'

He says it's basically a slap on the wrist

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
Jesse Watters: This is why Paul Pelosi's DUI tape was hidden Video

Jesse Watters: This is why Paul Pelosi's DUI tape was hidden

WARNING-Graphic footage: Fox News host Jesse Watters and DUI attorney Brian Claypool react to footage of Paul Pelosi's DUI and his sentencing on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul's DUI case worse than a misdemeanor in Tuesday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

The dossier on the arrest "paints a very dark picture," he said. "It's obvious to anyone with two eyes this is not a misdemeanor. This is a felony. The cops admitted how serious it was on the tape they've been hiding. They told Paul he was lucky to be alive."

PAUL PELOSI DUI DASHCAM VIDEO RELEASED AFTER CALIFORNIA GUILTY PLEA

Tuesday, Pelosi agreed to a plea deal according to which he will only serve five days in jail, Watters reported. 

He will also serve three years of probation in addition to completing a DUI course and paying court fees, Watters continued, adding that Pelosi will have to blow into an ignition device every time he starts his vehicle's engine.

Pelosi's punishment is the "bare minimum" for this case, DUI lawyers told "Primetime."

Jesse Watters: Paul Pelosi got a slap on the wrist Video

If the video had been released earlier, he might have been charged with a felony, Watters said, explaining that that is why the video was hidden until after the plea deal.

The scene of the crash was "totally chaotic," with two wrecked cars, "busted" airbags and damaged fences, he said. 

PAUL PELOSI CHARGES: WATCHDOGS WARN AGAINST 'SPECIAL TREATMENT' IN DUI CASE

"This could have been vehicular manslaughter. This could have been vehicular homicide. These two guys could have died," Watters added. 

"Remember: When they told us that no one got hurt, they had these pictures, then they were hiding them. Pictures of Paul's bruised and bloody hands."

Pelosi was not wearing his wedding ring in the photo of his bloodied hand, he noted.

  • Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States of America, with her husband Paul Pelosi
    Image 1 of 3

    Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives of the United States of America, with her husband Paul Pelosi, during the Holy Mass celebrated by the pope in St. Peter's Basilica.  (Grzegorz Galazka/Archivio Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

  • Courteney Monroe, World Central Kitchen Founder José Andrés, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Paul Pelosi attend the Washington DC Screening Of National Geographic Documentary Films' WE FEED PEOPLE
    Image 2 of 3

    WASHINGTON, DC: (L-R) Courteney Monroe, World Central Kitchen Founder José Andrés, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Paul Pelosi attend the Washington DC Screening Of National Geographic Documentary Films' WE FEED PEOPLE at National Portrait Gallery.  (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for National Geographic)

  • The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (L) signs the honor book as her husband Paul Pelosi (C) and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (R) look on
    Image 3 of 3

    LISBON, PORTUGAL: The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (L) signs the honor book as her husband Paul Pelosi (C) and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (R) look on in Belem Presidential Palace.  (Horacio Villalobos Corbis/Getty Images)

DUI attorney Brian Claypool called the case a "scripted injustice," explaining that the district attorney, defense lawyer and judge met Monday. That "never happens," he said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The plea deal "was an entire pretext and a ruse to show the public that they were not in cahoots."  

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.