Jesse Watters reacts to Paul Pelosi's DUI arrest footage: This paints a 'dark picture'

Fox News host Jesse Watters called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul's DUI case worse than a misdemeanor in Tuesday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime."

The dossier on the arrest "paints a very dark picture," he said. "It's obvious to anyone with two eyes this is not a misdemeanor. This is a felony. The cops admitted how serious it was on the tape they've been hiding. They told Paul he was lucky to be alive."

PAUL PELOSI DUI DASHCAM VIDEO RELEASED AFTER CALIFORNIA GUILTY PLEA

Tuesday, Pelosi agreed to a plea deal according to which he will only serve five days in jail, Watters reported.

He will also serve three years of probation in addition to completing a DUI course and paying court fees, Watters continued, adding that Pelosi will have to blow into an ignition device every time he starts his vehicle's engine.

Pelosi's punishment is the "bare minimum" for this case, DUI lawyers told "Primetime."

If the video had been released earlier, he might have been charged with a felony, Watters said, explaining that that is why the video was hidden until after the plea deal.

The scene of the crash was "totally chaotic," with two wrecked cars, "busted" airbags and damaged fences, he said.

PAUL PELOSI CHARGES: WATCHDOGS WARN AGAINST 'SPECIAL TREATMENT' IN DUI CASE

"This could have been vehicular manslaughter. This could have been vehicular homicide. These two guys could have died," Watters added.

"Remember: When they told us that no one got hurt, they had these pictures, then they were hiding them. Pictures of Paul's bruised and bloody hands."

Pelosi was not wearing his wedding ring in the photo of his bloodied hand, he noted.

DUI attorney Brian Claypool called the case a "scripted injustice," explaining that the district attorney, defense lawyer and judge met Monday. That "never happens," he said.

The plea deal "was an entire pretext and a ruse to show the public that they were not in cahoots."