Former President Trump celebrates 'ALL' endorsement wins in primary: 'Great candidates!'

Former President Donald Trump celebrated "ALL WINS" from his favorites in primary races on Tuesday evening – a tongue-in-cheek statement that may have included his sarcastic "endorsements" of Democrats.

The former president, who endorsed a handful of candidates in the 2022 midterm season, gushed about the wins on his social platform Truth Social.

"Looks like a fantastic evening of ALL WINS - Great Candidates!!!" Trump wrote Tuesday evening.

He later added: "26 and 0 tonight, turning numerous tight races into big and easy wins. Overall for last 4 years, 98.4% on Endorsements!"

Trump had jokingly endorsed Democratic candidates such as Dan Goldman, who won his New York primary on Tuesday night. "It is my great honor to Strongly Endorse him," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post last week.

"I do this not because of the fact that he headed up the Impeachment Committee and lost, but because he was honorable, fair, and highly intelligent," Trump added.

In more serious endorsements, Trump-backed Florida Republican congressman Matt Gaetz defeated former FedEx executive Mark Lombardo in a primary on Tuesday evening. The victory came despite Gaetz being under investigation over sex trafficking allegations regarding a minor.

The House Freedom Caucus member, who denies the allegations, received Trump's endorsement on Saturday. The former president called him "a relentless Fighter for the incredible people of Florida’s 1st Congressional District!"

Meanwhile, Oklahoma representative Markwayne Mullin defeated banking executive T.W. Shannon in the Republican primary run-off election for Oklahoma's U.S. Senate seat.

The Oklahoma Senate seat opened up when incumbent Jim Inhofe announced he was retiring earlier this year. If he wins in November, Mullin will serve the remaining four years of Inhofe's term.

Trump's Florida endorsees swept primary races on Tuesday night, including Kat Cammack, John Rutherford, Marco Rubio, Gus Bilirakis, Neal Dunn and Anna Paulina Luna.

Other Trump-backed Florida Republican victors included incumbent Congressmen Vern Buchanan, Greg Steube, Scott Franklin, Byron Donalds, Brian Mast, Mario Diaz-Balart and Carlos Gimenez.

Trump-endorsed New York wins include incumbent Republican congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, Elise Stefanik and Representative Claudia Tenney.