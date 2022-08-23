Top 5 key moments from Paul Pelosi DUI dashcam video: 'He's constantly grabbing onto the patrol car'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Highway Patrol on Tuesday released the dashcam video recorded on the night of a May 28 crash involving Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi, who pleaded guilty to a DUI charge Tuesday, can be seen speaking to officers and performing field sobriety tests, after his 2021 Porsche was involved in a collision with a 2014 Jeep.

Here are the five key moments from the video:

PAUL PELOSI DUI DASHCAM VIDEO RELEASED AFTER CALIFORNIA GUILTY PLEA

Pelosi, slurring speech, says he’s only had two glasses of wine

Pelosi's voice is difficult to make out at times, in part because of his slurred speech, but he can be heard telling an officer he had a "glass of champagne before dinner" and also "a glass of white [wine]."

Pelosi told the officers he started drinking around 7 p.m. and finished around 8. After stops at the hospital, the local CHP office and finally the county jail, investigators determined he had a blood-alcohol content of .082%.

Pelosi talks about being a "high profile person"

Pelosi is a high profile figure in part due to his marriage to the current speaker of the House of Representatives. In the video, Pelosi is heard using slurred speech and what he is saying can be difficult to make out.

But at one point in the tape, he speaks to the officer interviewing him, and appears to describe himself as a "high-profile person."

"I understand who you are," the officer responds.

"And I’m not here to try to do anything to draw any negative attention to you," the officer says. "If you’ve been honest with me there’s really nothing you should be worried about in terms of the alcohol you’ve assumed."



Pelosi clings onto vehicle for balance

Pelosi can not only be heard slurring but also engaging in activities that officers described as "objective" signs of intoxication.

As the officers discuss his results, Pelosi can be seen off-balance and gripping onto the vehicle -- something the officers notice.

"He's constantly grabbing onto the patrol car just to keep his balance," one officer can be heard saying. At the same time, Pelosi can be seen walking in front of the dashcam with his hand on the front push bar.

PAUL PELOSI AVOIDS MORE JAIL TIME AS HE PLEADS GUILTY TO 1 COUNT IN CALIFORNIA DUI CASE

Pelosi performs sobriety test

Pelosi is seen attempting to perform the sobriety test, including following an officer’s finger with his eyes. Another has him place his feet together, arms to the side, and look up to the sky and then close his eyes and count to thirty.

During the interview, the officer tells Pelosi that him and the driver are lucky there weren’t worse injuries. Photos showed bruises on Pelosi's hands and forearms after the crash and damage to both vehicles.

The other driver was identified only as John Doe. Both of them declined medical treatment at the scene, but Doe on June 2 told Napa County prosecutors that he had begun suffering pain in his upper right arm, right shoulder and neck the day after the crash.

"There are crashes I've been to with a lot less damage than this where people have turned out to be a lot more seriously injured," the officer tells Pelosi.

Pelosi asks ‘what happens’ if he fails alcohol test

As the officers are going through the process of the alcohol test, and say that he can take a breath test, or a blood test. Pelosi appears to be concerned about failing the test.

"If I take the breath test and I fail the blood test, then what happens?" he says.

The officer say he doesn’t have to take both, just one or the other.

"If I take the breath test and I fail, then what happens?"

"Then we proceed forward with the arrest," the officer says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities confirmed to Fox News Digital that the 82-year-old Pelosi was taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital for treatment of any potential injuries before arriving at a Napa County jail — a routine step in a serious motor vehicle crash, according to the sheriff’s department.

And he had more than two hours to burn off alcohol in his system before investigators took a blood sample.