JD Vance says the ball is 'in Iran’s court' on potential agreement and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. JD Vance says the ball is 'in Iran’s court' after Pakistan peace talks stall

2. Fresh Iran-US talks could happen Thursday before ceasefire expires

3. Reps Swalwell, Gonzales announce resignations from Congress

MAJOR HEADLINES

STEPPING DOWN — Biden DOJ weaponized FACE Act against pro-life Americans, 882-report alleges. Continue reading …

CAUGHT ON CAMERA — Savanah Hernandez shoved to concrete by Minneapolis protesters in violent scene. Continue reading …

STREETS OVERTAKEN — Waterfront overrun by massive crowd as viral takeover pattern worsens. Continue reading …

COPYCAT RISK — Molotov cocktail attack on Sam Altman's home sparks fears of similar strikes against tech executives. Continue reading …

WAVES OF DOUBT — EXCLUSIVE: Photos capture missing American’s husband in first sighting since lockup. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

RED FLAGS — Far-left Senate hopeful's radical ties to 'Maduro cronies' could torpedo campaign. Continue reading …

THIN MARGINS — Johnson gets reinforcements as GOP swears in new member. Continue reading …

DIPLOMATIC GAMBIT — Macron under fire over Iran, Hezbollah actions as Trump admin brokers historic talks with Israel, Lebanon. Continue reading …

GILDED AMBITIONS — Appeals court lets Trump keep building $400M White House ballroom for now. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

SECOND FIDDLE — Biden 'had to choose' Harris for VP but 'wanted it to be' Gretchen Whitmer: report. Continue reading …

CANDID CONFESSION — NYT columnist 'torn' about rooting for Iranian regime's downfall since it would give a win to Trump, Netanyahu. Continue reading …

HOLY STANDOFF — President doubles down on feud with Catholic Church over nuclear Iran stance. Continue reading …

HAT IN THE RING — ‘The View’ host unsure if president is right position for Kamala Harris as she weighs run. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: The US-Iran negotiations in Islamabad became Reykjavík 2.0. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK — Do Democrats hate President Trump more then they love America? Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

SILENT STIGMA — Common blood-related condition is ‘strong marker’ for cancer, research reveals. Continue reading …

BACKGROUND RISKS — Researchers uncover overlooked side effects tied to weight-loss shots. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on presidential proposals and astronaut appetites. Take the quiz here …

DUGOUT DANGER — Grand slam redemption follows terrifying moment when batter nails his own boss. Continue reading …

TASTY TREAT — Cancer doctor recalls first taste of "miracle fruit" to help patients. See video ...

WATCH

TOM HOMAN — The Left doesn't want to hear the truth. See video …

REP. ANNA PAULINA LUNA — Swalwell has serious criminal problems on his hands. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as rising oil prices follow U.S. military action abroad, examining how disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could impact everyday costs for Americans at home. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.