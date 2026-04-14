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Politics

Biden DOJ weaponized FACE Act against pro-life Americans, 882-report alleges

Review of 700,000+ internal records found prosecutors coordinated with abortion-rights groups to track activists

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
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The Justice Department released a report Tuesday alleging the Biden administration weaponized federal law by selectively prosecuting pro-life activists under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, following a review of more than 700,000 internal records.

DOJ officials said prosecutors coordinated with abortion-rights groups to track activists, sought harsher sentences for pro-life defendants and, in some cases, withheld evidence or tried to exclude jurors based on religion.

"This Department will not tolerate a two-tiered system of justice," Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. "No Department should conduct selective prosecution based on beliefs. The weaponization that happened under the Biden Administration will not happen again, as we restore integrity to our prosecutorial system."

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Annual March For Life Held In Washington, D.C.

The Justice Department released a report Tuesday alleging the Biden administration weaponized federal law by selectively prosecuting pro-life activists under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, following a review of more than 700,000 internal records. Anti-abortion activists march across the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol during the 50th annual March for Life rally on Jan. 20, 2023 in Washington, DC.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

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