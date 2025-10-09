Expand / Collapse search
Bryan Kohberger

Surveillance video shows Bryan Kohberger's car roaring away after Idaho student murders

Former criminology student pleaded guilty to killing four University of Idaho undergrads with a knife in November 2022

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Idaho student murders surveillance video released Video

A neighbor's security camera picked up Bryan Kohberger circling the neighborhood before parking near the victims' home, sounds of a struggle, a dog barking and the suspect fleeing at high speed. (Moscow Police Department)

Surveillance video recorded at a home near the Idaho student murders crime scene shows Bryan Kohberger's car roaring away from the scene after he killed four University of Idaho undergrads in a home invasion stabbing attack in November 2022.

A white sedan, believed to be Kohberger's Hyundai Elantra, appears repeatedly before the murders as he circled the neighborhood. Then it sped off in the aftermath as he floored it away from the scene and before he took a circuitous route home, with his phone turned off in an effort to obscure his whereabouts.

Portions of the video were previously leaked to Dateline. Fox News Digital obtained about an hour of video taken at 1112 King Road through a public records request following the lifting of a gag order on the case.

BRYAN KOHBERGER PLEADED GUILTY TO IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS, BUT THESE KEY QUESTIONS REMAIN UNANSWERED

Bryan Kohberger during his sentencing hearing

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

The video illustrates allegations that first surfaced in a probable cause affidavit unsealed after Kohberger's arrest — which revealed that a neighbor's camera picked up sounds of a struggle followed by a dog's barking.

Kohberger has confessed to the murders of Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20.

WATCH: Idaho student murders surveillance video released

All but Kernodle are believed to have been asleep at the start of the murders, carried out with a Ka-Bar knife after a masked Kohberger crept into the house around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2022.

While the murderous struggle is hard to hear in the video, the barking continued for several minutes and is unmistakable.

INSIDE THE HORROR: IDAHO FOUR CRIME SCENE PHOTOS REVEAL BLOODY AFTERMATH OF ATTACK

Idaho victims last photo

Madison Mogen, top left, smiles on the shoulders of her best friend, Kaylee Goncalves, as they pose with Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and two other housemates in Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the four students were stabbed to death. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

The killer, a former criminology Ph.D. student at the neighboring Washington State University, pleaded guilty in July, weeks before the case would have gone to trial.

He could have faced the death penalty if convicted by a jury.

black and white image from surveillance video shows Bryan Kohberger's white Elantra near the Idaho student murders crime scene

A still image from surveillance video recorded by a camera at 1112 King Road, near the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. The recording shows killer Bryan Kohberger's car circling the neighborhood before picking up sounds of a struggle. In the aftermath, he floors it away from the crime scene. (Moscow Police Department)

Instead, Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences without parole, plus another 10 years. He waived his right to appeal and to seek a future sentence reduction.
