Bryan Kohberger

Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger demands prison transfer after complaining of inmate threats

Kohberger reports graphic threats of sex assault to prison guards

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Idaho police chief details Kohberger's 'abnormal behavior' after college murders Video

Idaho police chief details Kohberger's 'abnormal behavior' after college murders

Moscow, Idaho, police chief Anthony Dahlinger sits down with Fox News contributor Paul Mauro to discuss the college murders after Bryan Kohberger's sentencing.

Bryan Kohberger, the former criminology Ph.D. student who killed four University of Idaho undergrads in a 4 a.m. home invasion ambush, is complaining to prison guards that other inmates are threatening to sexually assault him and pleading for a transfer to another wing of the prison, according to a new report.

The 30-year-old Pennsylvania native has asked to meet with the deputy warden and is requesting his cell be moved to a quieter wing called B Block, according to a handwritten "resident concern form" first obtained by People.

The handwriting appears similar to other samples of Kohberger's previously released in court.

A handwritten complaint from Bryan Kohberger about his housing situation.

A handwritten complaint from Bryan Kohberger to Idaho prison officials. He is asking to be moved to another secure housing unit after informing guards of "minute-by-minute" threats.  (Idaho Department of Correction)

He made his first complaint on his second day in J Block, which is for high-profile, high-risk prisoners, including death row inmates like Chad Daybell.

Less than a week later, he reportedly complained again that another prisoner told him, "I'll b--- f--- you" and told guards someone else warned him, "The only a-- we'll be eating his Kohberger's."

State prison officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bryan Kohberger, inset, wearing a jail jumpsuit in court for his sentencing. The background shows the rec yard at the state prison where he is expected to spend the rest of his life, with no chance for parole.

Bryan Kohberger, inset, adjusts his seat in the Ada County Courthouse during his sentencing in July. The background image shows the rec yard at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution, the prison where he is expected to spend the rest of his life, with no chance for parole. (Inset: Kyle Green-Pool/Getty Images, Background: Idaho Department of Corrections)

A guard reportedly remembered hearing "vulgar language being used" but could not recall the specifics.

"As I continue the SPI phase, I wish to discuss if I may be transferred to another ad-seg setting," Kohberger wrote, using prison lingo for "administrative segregation" – the type of protective housing that keeps him separated from the same inmates allegedly lobbing threats.

BRYAN KOHBERGER'S 'WEIRD' BEHAVIOR AND SOCIAL AWKWARDNESS MAY MAKE HIM BIGGER TARGET THAN JEFFREY DAHMER

Bryan Kohberger during his sentencing hearing

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.  (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

"Not engaging in any of the recent flooding/striking, as well as being subject to minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment on that and other bases (sic), tier 2 of J-block is an environment that I wish to transfer from if possible," Kohberger wrote. "I request transfer to B block immediately. I wish to speak with you soon."

Flooding is a prison term referring to clogging sinks, toilets or other fixtures in order to force water to flood. It was not immediately clear what he meant by striking. It could mean a physical hit, refusal to work, or a disciplinary term.

Prison officials have given no indication that they plan to move him, and his housing status still listed him in J Block as of Wednesday morning.

Experts, however, warn Kohberger arrived at the prison with a target on his back. 

The killer is reputed to be lacking in social skills – illustrated by what his attorneys called a "piercing stare" and lack of social awareness in court filings. Over the past two and a half years of confinement, he appears to have lost some weight, too.

According to documents made public by the Moscow Police Department in Idaho, Kohberger already has a track record of bumping heads with his fellow inmates. On one occasion, Kohberger turned away from a video chat with his mom to snap at an inmate who yelled "you suck" at a jailhouse TV set. Another inmate described him as a "f---ing weirdo" and claimed he would have assaulted him if he wasn't worried about repercussions.
