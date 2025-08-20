Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger demands prison transfer after complaining of inmate threats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bryan Kohberger, the former criminology Ph.D. student who killed four University of Idaho undergrads in a 4 a.m. home invasion ambush, is complaining to prison guards that other inmates are threatening to sexually assault him and pleading for a transfer to another wing of the prison, according to a new report.

The 30-year-old Pennsylvania native has asked to meet with the deputy warden and is requesting his cell be moved to a quieter wing called B Block, according to a handwritten "resident concern form" first obtained by People.

The handwriting appears similar to other samples of Kohberger's previously released in court.

He made his first complaint on his second day in J Block, which is for high-profile, high-risk prisoners, including death row inmates like Chad Daybell.

Less than a week later, he reportedly complained again that another prisoner told him, "I'll b--- f--- you" and told guards someone else warned him, "The only a-- we'll be eating his Kohberger's."

State prison officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A guard reportedly remembered hearing "vulgar language being used" but could not recall the specifics.

"As I continue the SPI phase, I wish to discuss if I may be transferred to another ad-seg setting," Kohberger wrote, using prison lingo for "administrative segregation" – the type of protective housing that keeps him separated from the same inmates allegedly lobbing threats.

"Not engaging in any of the recent flooding/striking, as well as being subject to minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment on that and other bases (sic), tier 2 of J-block is an environment that I wish to transfer from if possible," Kohberger wrote. "I request transfer to B block immediately. I wish to speak with you soon."

Flooding is a prison term referring to clogging sinks, toilets or other fixtures in order to force water to flood. It was not immediately clear what he meant by striking. It could mean a physical hit, refusal to work, or a disciplinary term.

Prison officials have given no indication that they plan to move him, and his housing status still listed him in J Block as of Wednesday morning.

Experts, however, warn Kohberger arrived at the prison with a target on his back.

The killer is reputed to be lacking in social skills – illustrated by what his attorneys called a "piercing stare" and lack of social awareness in court filings. Over the past two and a half years of confinement, he appears to have lost some weight, too.