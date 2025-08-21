Experts react to Kohberger's prison behavior: 'A snitch who is weak will never survive'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bryan Kohberger is becoming a "jailhouse Karen" with numerous complaints filed about his living conditions less than a month after arriving in the Idaho prison where he will spend the rest of his life, experts said.

Kohberger, a 30-year-old former criminology Ph.D. student who killed four University of Idaho undergrads in a home invasion knife attack, received four consecutive life sentences with no parole, plus another 10 years. Three of the victims were asleep at the start of the attack, which he committed at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

"Let’s put this delicately: According to the reporting, Kohberger seems to be turning out to be something of a jailhouse Karen," said Paul Mauro, a retired NYPD inspector and Fox News contributor who has been closely following the case. "It doesn’t bode well for his longtime prognosis for getting along in that environment."

So far, according to a number of media reports, Kohberger has tattled on fellow inmates who he claims are threatening and harassing him, filed a complaint about prison food nutrition and asked to be moved to another wing of the Idaho Maximum Security Institute.

The frequent complaints make it obvious to other lifers that the treatment is getting under Kohberger’s skin, according to Keith Rovere, a former prison minister.

"He would have been better off just keeping this mouth shut and taking it," the "Lighter Side of True Crime" host told Fox News Digital. "They would have stopped harassing him after a while, but now that they know they're not just getting a reaction from him but now he is requesting a transfer? They are going to ramp it up in ways that he can't even imagine."

"A snitch who is weak will never survive," he added.

Most recently, Kohberger, a vegan, complained to prison staff that he wasn't being given proper nutrition at meal time, according to a handwritten grievance obtained by NewsNation.

"I have, on several occasions, not received all items of food on my tray," he whined. "I address this during service, and have yet to receive any replacements, in fact, the kitchen is not even called."

He wrote that he knows items are missing because of "the policy book," but no one helped him.

"The nutritional standard is not being upheld unless I receive my full tray," he added.

Kohberger made his first complaint on his second day in J Block, according to People.

That's the prison wing where he's been placed. It is for high-profile, high-risk prisoners, including death row inmates like Chad Daybell as well as lifers like Kohberger.

Less than a week later, he reportedly complained again that another prisoner told him, "I'll b--- f--- you" and told guards someone else warned him, "The only a-- we'll be eating is Kohberger's."

Cameron Lindsay, a prison consultant, called Kohberger "a monster and a fool in one" for his antics.

"No way in hell the Idaho Department of Correction capitulates and satisfies his request to be moved," Lindsay told Fox News Digital. "My prediction is he’ll stay right where he is. His constitutional rights, particularly the Eighth Amendment, fails relevancy here because Kohberger is segregated from all other inmates, thus being reasonably protected from physical harm. If he had a lick of sense, he’d keep his mouth shut, his head down, and maybe over time his welcoming committee will lessen their verbal tirades against him."

State prison officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.