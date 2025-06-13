Israel launches strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Israel launches sweeping strike on Iran's nuclear facilities

2. Trump confirms prior knowledge of Israel’s preemptive strikes

3. Operation 'Rising Lion' initiated to ensure Israel's survival

MAJOR HEADLINES

FOLLOW THE MONEY – Funding behind violent LA riots questioned as company reveals ‘high budget requests.’ Continue reading …

TEMPORARY HALT – Appeals court blocks ruling ordering Trump to return control of National Guard to California. Continue reading …

ECHO CHAMBER CHAOS – Billionaire Cuban shocked as liberal 'safe space' platform turns toxic post-election. Continue reading …

MELTDOWN – Democrat senator forcibly removed after crashing DHS secretary's press conference. Continue reading …

CLOSING TIME – Karen Read trial nears its finale — What each side is banking on. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

GOT ‘STRANGE’ – Trump reveals the 'surprising' moment his friendship with Musk began to unravel. Continue reading …

'INCONVENIENT TRUTH' – Treasury secretary told to 'refrain from speaking' after challenging Democrat's chart. Continue reading …

HIDDEN INTEL EXPOSED – Trump delivers on transparency as RFK files reveal senator's CIA mission. Continue reading …

WIN FOR TRUMP – Appeals court halts judge's controversial order for Venezuelan migrants' due process. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

ROTTON APPLE – Disney's 'Snow White' remake becomes massive flop as star's comments haunt film. Continue reading …

SPIN EXPOSED – CNN, MSNBC insist anti-ICE demonstrations have been 'mostly peaceful.' Continue reading …

BILLIONAIRE BATTLE – Walmart forced to respond after heiress releases full-page ad against Trump. Continue reading …

HARD-HITTING – Barbara Walters' questions 'haven't aged well,' former ABC colleague says. Continue reading …

OPINION

KEN CUCCINELLI – ICE deportation efforts could be derailed if Congress doesn't act soon. Continue reading …

JASON RANTZ – Soros-backed 'No Kings' rallies threatens America's cities with planned chaos. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

BRAVE BATTLE – 'Grey's Anatomy' star opens up about devastating diagnosis in emotional interview. Continue reading …

ROCK SOLID – Pedestrian helps uncovers long-lost Ancient Roman building thanks to unusual find. Continue reading …

FOX NEWS QUIZ – How is Alina Habba seeking justice? Which party won the Congressional Baseball Game? Take the quiz here …

LISTEN UP – Simple ways to protect your hearing now before it's too late. Continue reading …

FOOD FEAST – Freshly grown veggies are made easy by gardener's guidance. See video …

WATCH

MARK LEVIN – Iranians are about to get their asses kicked. See video …

DANNY DANON – Israel braces for intense days ahead. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox News Sports Huddle

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.