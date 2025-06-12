Soros-backed 'No Kings' rallies threaten America's cities with planned chaos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Get ready for the Summer of Love 2.0. The June 14 "No Kings" rallies may become the latest case study in how the radical left weaponizes protests, manipulates media narratives and enables organized chaos under the guise of peaceful resistance.

If you lived through the "Summer of Love" like I did in Seattle, watching as my city collapsed into lawlessness in 2020, you should already know the blueprint. It always starts with a supposedly nonviolent, grassroots rally, but ends with Antifa and anarchists in masks, wielding hammers, launching assaults and torching property. And the media? They’ll pretend they’re just "mostly peaceful."

The "No Kings" weekend protests are being staged by Indivisible and its partner organizations, including American Federation of Teachers, ACLU, Greenpeace and the Human Rights Campaign.

'I CALL IT A REBELLION': MAXINE WATERS' HISTORY OF ENFLAMING CROWDS, FROM RODNEY KING TO TODAY

Indivisible, a faux grassroots group that’s been posing as a democracy-loving nonprofit since 2016, was created explicitly to resist Donald Trump’s presidency. Like so many of these far-left outfits, it’s backed by big money from progressive megadonors, including George Soros and his Open Society Foundations.

Indivisible wants you to think its rallies are just a bunch of passionate Americans showing up for justice. In reality, they’re running a sprawling network of interconnected activist groups, many of which are just rebranded arms of the same machine. You’ll notice the same messaging, the same signage, the same faces — and yes, the same tactics — showing up at protests, whether the cause is abortion without restrictions, police defunding, gender surgeries for kids, or open borders. It’s astroturf dressed up in grassroots drag.

But Indivisible and like-minded groups don’t get their hands dirty. That’s what their militant allies are for.

MAYOR KAREN BASS’ HANDLING OF LA RIOTS ADDS TO DECADES OF POLITICAL BAGGAGE

While most protesters this weekend may not show up intending to start fires or throw projectiles at cops, they will absolutely provide cover for those who do, if violence breaks out. That’s the strategy. Professional activists — and I mean literal professionals, some on the payroll of activist nonprofits or political action committees — organize these events knowing full well that radical agitators will exploit the crowd.

It's the same playbook we saw in 2020 during the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots — something I covered in detail in my book "What’s Killing America: Inside the Radical Left’s Tragic Destruction of Our Cities." I went undercover, infiltrating Antifa to expose what they were really up to, and I’m seeing the same tactics unfold in Los Angeles and around the country.

Back then, activists would organize a supposedly peaceful protest and fill the streets with emotional, mostly well-intentioned people who bought the media’s false narrative of police brutality and racial injustice. Then Antifa and anarchist cells would swoop in — masked, armed and ready for combat. They’d use the crowds as human shields, assault officers, destroy property and disappear back into the mass.

That’s not speculation. That’s what they do.

MEDIA MISCHARACTERIZING ANTI-ICE RIOTS IN LOS ANGELES, ESPN STAR CLAIMS

In fact, just last weekend in Los Angeles, police detained several people carrying weapons to a "protest" downtown — hammers, heavy-duty flashlights and leaf blowers, the latter of which are used to disperse tear gas during confrontations with police. Who brings that to protests? Rioters. These are the tools of rioters.

And the media? They’re not entirely wrong when they report that most people at these rallies aren’t violent. But they’re also not reporting in good faith. They know full well what’s going on — and they refuse to call it out. Why? Because they sympathize with the goals, even if they may disapprove of the tactics.

It’s a symbiotic relationship. The radical left gives the media outlets the visuals they crave — emotional footage of "resistance." The media gives the radical left the cover they need — "peaceful protest turns violent after Trump needlessly sends National Guard." It’s always the same script.

KABC-TV Los Angeles anchor Jory Rand downplayed a riot, saying the scene "could turn very volatile if you move law enforcement in there the wrong way, and turn what is just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn into a massive confrontation and altercation between officers and demonstrators."

LIBERAL MEDIA DOWNPLAYS LA RIOTS, DISMISS VIOLENCE AS ISOLATED WHILE TOUTING 'PEACEFUL' ANTI-ICE PROTESTS

Meanwhile, KREM-TV Spokane, Washington claimed police "deployed gas on a group of peaceful protesters outside the Spokane ICE office," without noting that those "peaceful protesters" were disobeying dispersal orders and illegally blocking traffic.

Media seem incapable of directly calling out violence and lawlessness. And make no mistake, the violence isn’t even directly about Trump. It’s not even about ICE or immigration enforcement. These anarchists and Antifa thugs don’t care about the actual issue. They care about chaos and have much larger goals.

While most protesters this weekend may not show up intending to start fires or throw projectiles at cops, they will absolutely provide cover for those who do, if violence breaks out. That’s the strategy.

They are anti-capitalist, anti-border, anti-police, anti-American revolutionaries who seek to destabilize the country. They hate this nation, its founding and its principles. They crave destruction and collapse — and they hide behind the bodies of naive, college-educated white liberals and bored suburban moms carrying signs about "equity."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

It’s all part of the "direct action" pipeline: organize, radicalize and agitate. But in the short term, Democrat lawmakers see this as politically beneficial.

FETTERMAN ISSUES 'DO' AND 'DO NOT' LIST, DOUBLING DOWN ON ANTI-VIOLENCE MESSAGE AFTER CALLING OUT LA 'ANARCHY'

They said the bare minimum to condemn the violence, first spending days pretending it wasn’t happening before switching gears and blaming the Trump administration for inspiring the violence. And their message? The best way to stop the violence is for the Trump administration to stop raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"This must stop. The president must call back these ICE agents. They must retreat in order for the locals to be given the opportunity to restore order, because that is what we are demanding right now," California Democrat Rep. Norma Torres explained on MSNBC, giving away the Democrats’ strategy of now using the violence to achieve their own anti-ICE political agenda.

As we head into the weekend, don’t be fooled by the signs, slogans or Spotify protest playlists. This isn’t a spontaneous uprising of grassroots frustration. It’s a coordinated operation, backed by radical left money, bolstered by left-wing institutions and enabled by a media that’s either willfully blind or actively complicit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We’ve seen what happens when we ignore these warning signs. Businesses burned. Officers injured. Cities hijacked by masked criminals who vanish into the night while MSNBC calls it a "mostly peaceful protest."

I lived through it in 2020. And I’m telling you: get ready. Because "No Kings" is just the latest excuse. The goal is always the same — disruption, destruction and dismantling everything this country stands for. And we can’t let that happen.