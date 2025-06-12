'Grey's Anatomy' star Eric Dane speaks out for first time since revealing ALS diagnosis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eric Dane has spoken out for the first time since revealing his ALS diagnosis.

During a sit-down interview with Diane Sawyer on "Good Morning America," Dane said every day is a constant reminder of his diagnosis.

"I wake up every day, and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening," Dane told Sawyer in a teaser clip of the upcoming interview that was posted on Facebook.

Sawyer replied, "It’s not a dream."

‘GREY’S ANATOMY' ALUM ERIC DANE DIAGNOSED WITH ALS

Dane agreed, saying that his reality is not a dream.

Although the "Greys' Anatomy" alum's life has changed since his diagnosis, he tried to stay optimistic, stating, "I don’t think this is the end of my story. I don’t feel like this is the end of me."

At the end of the clip, Sawyer asks Dane who his first call was, which causes the actor to tear up.

Dane announced his ALS diagnosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in April.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," the 52-year-old "Euphoria" actor told People magazine.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of ‘Euphoria’ next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

ALS is a "nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord," according to the Mayo Clinic.

It causes loss of muscle control as well as breathing and eating problems and can cause dementia .

Patients typically live for three years after being diagnosed with the disease, but some can live for decades, according to the ALS Association.

Others who have battled ALS include Stephen Hawking, Yankees player Lou Gehrig, who died in 1941, "SpongeBob SquarePants" creator Stephen Hillenburg, and Jon Stone, the creator of "Sesame Street."

Dane is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart and share two children, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

Dane's full interview with Sawyer is set to air on "Good Morning America" on Monday, June 16, at 7 a.m. ET.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report.