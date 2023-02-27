Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Iowa
Published

Iowa State University gets 169 confiscated baby tarantulas

Tarantulas are a species frequently trafficked in the illegal pet industry

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Baby tarantulas have invaded Iowa State University.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service donated 169 confiscated tarantulas and offered them to the school in Ames this month.

The tarantulas, some not much bigger than a fingernail, arrived on Valentine's Day and were carefully unboxed by university's Insect Zoo staff and student workers.

The school said ten of the tarantulas went to its 17-acre property, called Reiman Gardens. The rest will be raised in the Insect Zoo until they get bigger.

SEN. SCOTT ACCUSES DEMOCRATS OF USING 'PROVOCATIVE RACIAL HISTORY' TO FUEL 'PROGRESSIVE AGENDA'

Iowa State University has been given 169 confiscated baby tarantulas from The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Iowa State University has been given 169 confiscated baby tarantulas from The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ginny Mitchell, Insect Zoo education program coordinator, said she hopes to keep half of the tarantulas at Iowa State, where they’ll join other venomous species of spiders and scorpions as permanent zoo residents. The other half will be offered to other zoos when they are big enough.

Tarantulas are among many animals trafficked in the illegal pet trading industry.

"Many animals, such as tarantulas, are collected in the wild and sent to other countries for the pet industry. When animals are taken out of the wild, it reduces the general population and gene pool which can lead to the decimation of the species," she said.