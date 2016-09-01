Investigation details widespread abuse at boarding school

An independent investigator looking at sexual abuse at the elite Rhode Island boarding school St. George's has issued a report documenting widespread abuse there.

Among the findings is that at least one in five girls who attended the school in the 1970s was abused by athletic trainer Al Gibbs. It also found 10 school employees sexually abused at least 51 students in the 1970s and 1980s, and at least 10 students were abused by fellow students.

The report was issued Thursday by Martin Murphy, who was hired in January by the school and the survivors' group SGS for Healing.

Gibbs was fired in 1980 and has since died. The school acknowledged in December he abused 17 students.

State police previously conducted their own investigation and said they wouldn't bring charges.