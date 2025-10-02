Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Refugees

Immigration judge denies Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s bid for asylum, but he has 30 days to appeal

Kilmar Abrego Garcia faces criminal charges and potential deportation to third country after Trump administration crackdown

By Travis Loller AP Newsroom
A U.S. immigration judge on Wednesday denied a bid for asylum from Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose case has become a proxy for the partisan power struggle over immigration policy.

The judge in the Baltimore immigration court denied an application to reopen Abrego Garcia's 2019 asylum case, but that is not the final word. Abrego Garcia has 30 days to appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeals.

ABREGO GARCIA RENEWS PUSH FOR ASYLUM IN US, REVEALS NEW COUNTRY WILLING TO ACCEPT HIM

Kilmar Abrego Garcia Checks In At Baltimore ICE Office After Release From Jail

Surrounded by reporters, Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his wife Jennifer Vasquez Sura enter a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field office on Aug. 25, 2025, in Baltimore, Maryland. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Salvadoran national has an American wife and children and has lived in Maryland for years, but he originally immigrated to the U.S. illegally as a teenager. In 2019, he was arrested by immigration agents. He requested asylum but was not eligible because he had been in the country for more than a year. However, the judge ruled that he could not be deported to El Salvador, where he faced danger from a gang that targeted his family.

'LAWLESS AND INSANE': TRUMP ADMIN READIES FOR FIGHT AFTER JUDGES BLOCK ABREGO GARCIA REMOVAL FOR NOW

When he was mistakenly deported to El Salvador in March and kept in a notorious prison, his case became a rallying point for those who opposed President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. Facing a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court, Trump's Republican administration returned Abrego Garcia to the U.S. in June, only to immediately charge him with human smuggling.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his wife, Jennifer, speak to supporters outside of an ICE Field Office in Baltimore, Maryland. (Breanne Deppisch/Fox News Digital)

Kilmar Abrego Garcia and his wife, Jennifer, speak to supporters outside of an ICE Field Office in Baltimore, Maryland.  (Fox News Digital/Breanne Deppisch)

While he faces those criminal charges in Tennessee, based on a 2022 traffic stop, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is also seeking to deport him to a third country, proposing Uganda first and then Eswatini. His attorneys have denounced the criminal charges and the deportation efforts, saying they are an attempt to punish him for standing up to the administration.
