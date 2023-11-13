Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois

IL man fatally shot in the face during hunting trip, officials say

The Illinois hunter was killed by someone in his hunting party, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Illinois hunter has died after being shot in the face by someone in his hunting party, an official with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Saturday.

The department said in a written statement that its law enforcement arm is investigating the shooting death of Seth Egelhoff, 26, of Chesterfield, Illinois.

DEER SEASON DISASTERS: INEXPERIENCED HUNTERS ACCIDENTALLY SHOOT 2 MN MEN IN UNRELATED INCIDENTS

Mallard ducks

The Illinois man was killed while hunting waterfowl in the Bays Branch Wildlife Area, just north of Panora. (Photo by Thomas Monaster/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

FLORIDA TEEN DEAD FROM LIGHTNING STRIKE ON HUNTING TRIP WITH DAD

Someone called 911 around 1 p.m. Saturday to report that Egelhoff had been shot while hunting waterfowl in the Bays Branch Wildlife Area, just north of Panora, according to the statement. Emergency medics rushed Egelhoff to a spot to be picked up by a medical helicopter, but he died en route, the department said.

Conservation Officer Jeremy King said the shooting appeared to be accidental. The Guthrie County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol are helping in the investigation.

The wildlife area is about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines, Iowa.