ICE arrests illegal alien sworn in as suburban Chicago police officer: 'Pritzker's Illinois'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Illinois police officer living in the United States illegally has been arrested by immigration authorities, the Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday.

Radule Bojovic, an illegal immigrant from Montenegro who was working as a sworn police officer with the Hanover Park Police Department, was taken into custody during Operation Midway Blitz, which targets illegal immigrants living in Illinois because of the state's sanctuary policies, federal officials said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the police department and the office of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and his immigration policies.

BORDER PATROL CHIEF FIRES BACK AFTER PRITZKER CALLS FEDERAL OPERATIONS 'UNCONSTITUTIONAL INVASION'

"J.B. Pritzker doesn’t just allow violent illegal aliens to terrorize Illinois’s communities — he allows illegal aliens to work as sworn police officers," said Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "Radule Bojovic violated our nation’s laws and was living illegally in the United States for 10 years. What kind of police department gives criminal illegal aliens badges and guns?"

"It’s a felony for aliens to even possess a firearm — a law enforcement officer who is actively breaking the law," she added. "Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is restoring law and order. Criminal illegal aliens have no place in our communities, especially on our police forces."

OPERATION MIDWAY BLITZ COMMANDER REBUTS PRITZKER’S ‘CRAZY RHETORIC,' WARNS IT COULD LEAD TO VIOLENCE

An Aug. 22 Facebook post by the police department showed Bojovic being congratulated for graduating from the Suburban Law Enforcement Academy (SLEA).

"He now begins an intensive 15 weeks of field training and evaluation as he continues preparing to serve the Hanover Park community," the post states.

Federal authorities said Bojovic was in the U.S. on a tourist visa that required him to depart by March 31, 2015. Over a decade later, he was still illegally in the U.S.

As an officer, Bojovic was approved by the Pension Fund Board of Trustees in January 2025 and was eligible to receive a starting salary of $78,955.70, according to DHS.

Additional police records indicate his 2025 earnings were $205,707, including $9,276 for FICA/Medicare taxes, federal authorities said.

The Trump administration launched Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham, who was killed in a drunk-driving hit-and-run crash caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois.

Pritzker recently sued the Trump administration to block National Guard action in Illinois and has feuded with Trump over his threats to deploy U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to Chicago.

"President Trump says he wants to go to war with Chicago, use it, and our people as a training ground, and is sending military troops against the wishes of its people in order to punish his political opponents," Pritzker said Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No person could be faulted for believing that the U.S. military is already patrolling our streets," he added. "It feels that way already masked federal agents from ICE and CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) are on the ground, terrorizing our communities with tear gas and rubber bullets, and some are wearing camouflage uniforms that could easily be mistaken for the military."