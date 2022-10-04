Hurricane Ian: Officials warn animals may be 'more visible' after storm

Following the devastation from Hurricane Ian, Florida officials are warning residents to take caution because wildlife could "become more visible" during and after a storm.

"Please be aware of an extra gator in your pond, snake in your shed or deer in your pasture," the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet last week.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, Floridians may be more likely to see alligators, snakes and bears.

"The best way people can stay safe and help wildlife under storm conditions is to be alert and give wildlife their space. People should not attempt a wildlife rescue during or after a hurricane or tropical storm if that would place them in a potentially dangerous situation," it said.

The FWC noted that bears may take advantage of easy-to-access food attractants awaiting pickup by waste service officials.

"If you live in bear country in Florida, be aware of bears searching for food in your neighborhood. If spoiled food is included in post-hurricane debris, secure it separately from non-food debris," it advised.

Snakes are more likely to be seen with higher water levels after the storm.

"Most snakes you will encounter are likely to be nonvenomous and will be more scared of you than you are of them. If you see a snake, stay back," the commission advised. "Snakes are not aggressive toward humans unless they feel threatened. They would much rather avoid encounters and will usually flee. To avoid snake bites, leave snakes alone, stay out of tall grass unless you wear thick boots and keep hands and feet out of areas you can’t see."

In addition, residents should take care to avoid burrowing owls that leave their burrows until water levels recede.

The FWC pointed out that animals that may seem orphaned or abandoned are rarely actually orphaned, and that parents may be searching for food or observing their young from a distance.

Floridians should not pick up baby animals or remove them from their natural environment and are asked to report wildlife that may be injured or orphaned to the nearest FWC Regional Office.

Aquatic animals can also be impacted by hurricanes and storm events. Sea turtles have a nesting strategy that accommodates natural storm events.

"Female sea turtles deposit several nests throughout the nesting season, essentially hedging their bets to make sure that even if a hurricane or tropical storm hits during nesting season, there is a high probability at least a few of the nests will incubate successfully. No storm season is a total loss for Florida’s nesting sea turtles," the FWC explained.

People should never dig up sea turtle nests or collect sea turtle eggs found on the beach after the storm.

Manatees can become stranded or trapped during and after a storm and may need immediate medical attention from wildlife experts.

People should not attempt to move a manatee and call the FW's Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-303-3922.