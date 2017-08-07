Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update September 26, 2017

Human remains unearthed in septic tank at Florida home

By | Associated Press

NEWBERRY, Fla. – A homeowner having problems with a septic system unearthed an unexpected find when investigating the cause: human remains.

The Gainesville Sun reports that the remains were found by a septic repair company doing repairs at the Newberry, Florida, house on Monday.

Alachua County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Sims tells the newspaper that the remains were confirmed as human at a lab.

Sims says a death investigation is underway. The current homeowner is not being investigated.

No further details were available.

___

Information from: The Gainesville (Fla.) Sun, http://www.gainesvillesun.com