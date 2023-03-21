Expand / Collapse search
Elizabeth Warren
Published

Home of Elizabeth Warren's son destroyed in fire

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A home owned by the son of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren burned down in a fire Tuesday morning.

The blaze reportedly erupted in Medford around 1 a.m. local time.

"I deeply appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who worked through the night to put out a fire at our son’s house," the Democratic senator said in a statement. "I am grateful that everyone is safe and request privacy for our family."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

