Home of Elizabeth Warren's son destroyed in fire

A home owned by the son of Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren burned down in a fire Tuesday morning.

The blaze reportedly erupted in Medford around 1 a.m. local time.

"I deeply appreciate the efforts of the firefighters who worked through the night to put out a fire at our son’s house," the Democratic senator said in a statement. "I am grateful that everyone is safe and request privacy for our family."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.