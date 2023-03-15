Elizabeth Warren poses with VP Kamala Harris over a month after 2024 endorsement snub

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren was videoed happily waving alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and several other female senators at a dinner nearly one month after the senator failed to endorse a 2024 Biden-Harris ticket.

In the video posted Tuesday on Twitter by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Warren is seen holding a glass of water and waving at the camera as Stabenow pans around the room at a dinner hosted by the vice president.

"This is the true panorama thing, isn't it?" Harris is heard at the start of the video as the other senators laugh and wave, Warren alongside them.

The vice president is seen at the end of the video, waving and laughing.

The all-female senator dinner was hosted by Harris and included several of her own recipes, according to Stabenow's post.

"Thank you Madam @VP for hosting another wonderful bipartisan women Senators dinner!" Stabenow wrote in her post.

The smiling Warren-Harris moment comes more than a month after Warren stopped short of endorsing Harris as President Biden's 2024 running mate during a January interview on Boston Public Radio. The radio host asked the senator if Harris should be Biden's running mate if he were to run for re-election in 2024.

"I really want to defer to what makes Biden comfortable on his team," Warren said. "I’ve known Kamala for a long time. I like Kamala. I knew her back when she was an attorney general and I was still teaching, and we worked on the housing crisis together, so we go way back. But they need — they have to be a team, and my sense is they are — I don’t mean that by suggesting I think there are any problems. I think they are."

Warren later released a statement to say that she fully supports a Biden-Harris ticket.

"I fully support the president’s and vice president’s re-election together and never intended to imply otherwise," Warren told GBH News. "They’re a terrific team with a strong record of delivering for working families."

Warren reportedly called the vice president twice after the interview, with Harris failing to call her back, according to CNN. The senator instead received a call back from Harris’ chief of staff, Lorraine Voles.

The Warren snub reportedly infuriated many in Harris' inner circle.

Fox News Digital reached out to Warren and Harris' offices for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News Digital's Jeffrey Clark and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.