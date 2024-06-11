Historian with ace record says if Trump or Biden has victory path to the White House and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



WINNING ODDS – Historian with ace record calling elections says if Trump or Biden has victory path to the White House. Continue reading …

DEEP DIVISIONS – Biden supporters' take on family, marriage flies in the face of Trump voters, poll finds. Continue reading …

MYSTERY SOLVED – Jet missing since 1971 finally found as investigators complete decades-old search. Continue reading …

HORROR RIDE – 1 dead after public bus gets hijacked, taken on wild high-speed chase down freeway. Continue reading …

FINANCIAL FIX – Possible solution to America's housing crisis as people struggle in current market. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

MAGA MOMENTUM – Trump-backed candidate takes ND GOP primary. Continue reading …

WILD TESTIMONY – Seven most dramatic moments from Hunter Biden's criminal trial. Continue reading …

HARD JUSTICE – House to hold high-stakes vote on Merrick Garland's future. Continue reading …

'DELIVERING ACCOUNTABILITY' – Lawmakers grill Andrew Cuomo over COVID nursing home deaths. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'SAD VERDICT' – Hunter Biden's gun case verdict is mourned as a 'tragedy' by the media. Continue reading …

'WHEEL OF FUGITIVE' – 'Most politically incorrect sheriff' in US touts controversial techniques. Continue reading …

POP CULTURE CLASH – Trump questions whether Taylor Swift's liberal views are ‘an act.’ Continue reading …

'NEGATIVITY' – Democratic Gov. tells Trump to stop ‘s--- talking America.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

TOM DEL BECCARO – Five reasons Dems won't tap Gavin Newsom for White House run. Continue reading …

ROGER WILLIAMS – Biden admin turning this federal agency into a Dem get-out-the-vote machine. Continue reading …

-

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – This is Merrick Garland's tragic comedy. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Biden is going to have to save Hunter in order to save his own hide. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The government confirmed Hunter Biden's laptop is real. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Hunter Biden conviction gives Trump a 'golden opportunity' to condemn it. Continue reading …









IN OTHER NEWS

'WARPED LOGIC' – Pamela Smart admits to something she denied for decades in new prison video. Continue reading …

ALL EYES ON SAJAK –‘Wheel of Fortune’ host’s next gig comes with 'intact' reputation, expert says. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your command of summer's hottest topics. Continue reading …

BEING CAREFUL – Ex-Tom Brady teammate reflects on roast nerves, sending QB vitamins that fit strict diet. Continue reading …

NOW HEAR THIS – One boy did not disappoint when given the chance to make an important train announcement in Toronto. See video …





WATCH

KATIE PAVLICH – Hunter Biden's laptop proved to be very real. See video …

JOHN YOO – It's 'puzzling' why Hunter Biden's legal team went to trial in the first place. See video …







FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…







THE LAST WORD

"Just when we thought comedy was dead, someone from Biden's Cabinet publishes an op-ed. In today's Washington Post, Attorney General Merrick Garland warned everyone to stop being so mean. Stop picking on the DOJ."

– LAURA INGRAHAM













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.