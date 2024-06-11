Expand / Collapse search
North Dakota

Trump-endorsed candidate wins Republican congressional primary in North Dakota

Julie Fedorchak was endorsed by former President Donald Trump

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published | Updated
North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak came away with the win in the state's Republican primary for its at-large congressional district.

Fedorchak, who emerged as one of the favorites in the race, was up 46% to 29% when AP called the race.

The result all but wraps up what had become a heated contest for North Dakota's lone congressional seat, though Fedorchak will still have to fend off a Democratic challenger in November. But the climb for Democrats in the state is a steep one, with the party being unable to win a statewide election in North Dakota since 1988.

Julie Fedorchak closeup shot

Julie Fedorchak in her official North Dakota Public Service Commission portrait photo. (photo by North Dakota Public Service Commission)

Fedorchak emerged with the victory over state Rep. Rick Becker and military veteran Alex Balazs. Balazs, who Ballotpedia notes served in the Air Force, Army, and Navy, had earned the endorsement of the state's Republican Party ahead of the race.

Becker, who was at one time a plastic surgeon, had the backing of former Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, and his son, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., while also garnering support from House Freedom Caucus Chairman Bob Good.

Fedorchak, meanwhile, earned powerful endorsements from former President Donald Trump, outgoing Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, and Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D.

Donald Trump at rally pointing

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd at a campaign event on July 1, 2023 in Pickens, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The heated race was made possible by the decision of three-term Rep. Kelly Armstrong to forgo seeking re-election to Congress and instead opting to run for governor in the state. Burgmum, the state's two-term governor who many observers consider to be one of the top contenders to be Trump's running mate in November, opted not to seek a third term.

Armstrong, who earned Trump's endorsement in the face, squared off in the GOP primary against Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller, who earned the Burgum endorsement. That race [insert result of gov primary if known/remained too close to call as of press time, according to the AP].

Doug Burgum, North Dakota governor

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump in Wildwood Beach on May 11, 2024 in Wildwood, New Jersey. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Voters in North Dakota were also tasked with deciding the fate of a high-profile ballot initiative during primary voting, which would ban anyone from running for U.S. House or Senate if they would turn 81-years-old during their term. The controversial initiative [insert result if known/remained too close to call as of press time, according to the Associated Press.]

