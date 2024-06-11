Biden supporters view family, marriage as far less important to society than Trump voters, survey says

President Biden's supporters view prioritizing family and marriage as far less important for society than former President Trump's supporters, according to a new survey.

Pew Research Center released its "Cultural Issues and the 2024 Election" report this month, asking 8,709 adults, including 7,166 registered voters, about a wide range of cultural issues including marriage, gender, race, immigration and gun rights.

Trump supporters were three times more likely than Biden supporters to say society is better off if people prioritize marriage and having children, the survey found. While 59% of Trump supporters agreed with this statement, just 19% of President Biden's supporters said the same.

The survey also found sharp differences between voters on the nation's declining birth rate.

U.S. births declined across all ethnic and racial groups in 2023, by about 76,000 from the previous year. It was the country's lowest single-year tally of births since 1979, according to The Associated Press.

Both Trump and Biden supporters held mixed views on this trend, but Trump supporters were more than twice as likely (47%) than Biden voters (23%) to view this trend as bad for society. Half of Biden voters and about a third of Trump voters held neutral views on the downward birth rate.

Abortion was another issue where Americans had vastly different views.

Nearly nine in 10 Biden supporters said abortion should be legal in all or most cases compared to less than four in 10 of Trump supporters who felt the same. Alternatively, half of Trump supporters believed that abortion should be illegal in most cases, while 11% said it should be illegal in all cases.

A Pew survey published in February also found big differences between Democrats and Republicans in their views on family and parental rights.

When asked about LGBTQ lessons in schools, an issue that has fueled parents' rights fights across the nation, Democratic voters were more likely to oppose parents being allowed to opt their children out of these lessons if the way they were taught conflicted with their personal views.

While 54% of U.S. of all adults in the survey said parents should be allowed to opt out, 51% of Democrats disagreed.

Republicans were far more likely to approve the opt-out of LGBTQ lessons. The survey found 79% of Republicans and 32% of Democrats believed parents should have the option.